Bain Capital and Evergreen Medical Properties Acquire Portfolio of Six Medical Outpatient Facilities in Atlanta Metropolitan Area

ATLANTA & BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Bain Capital's Real Estate team ("Bain Capital") and Evergreen Medical Properties (“Evergreen”) today announced the acquisition of a medical outpatient building portfolio consisting of six assets totaling approximately 665,000 square feet in the Atlanta metropolitan area. The private, off-market purchase was completed via a partnership between Bain Capital and Evergreen that focuses on acquiring, renovating, and operating mission-critical medical outpatient buildings.

The Class-A medical outpatient buildings are anchored by Northside Hospital, a leading, award-winning healthcare provider operating five acute-care hospitals and nearly 500 outpatient facilities across 25 counties in the Atlanta MSA. Northside leads the U.S. in newborn deliveries and is among Georgia’s top providers of cancer care, sports medicine, cardiovascular and surgical services. The portfolio is 93% leased and features other dynamic tenants spanning diverse specialties and high-acuity services. The assets are located in “Pill Hill” and Alpharetta, two high-demand, affluent Atlanta submarkets.

“We’re pleased to expand our presence in Atlanta, a high-conviction market, as well as our relationship with Northside Hospital as we execute a value creation plan alongside the Evergreen team that enhances the facilities’ ability to better serve patients across the Atlanta area,” said Lukas Gregg, a Managing Director at Bain Capital. “This transaction is an attractive opportunity to acquire a high-quality portfolio of mission-critical assets supported by strong market dynamics and we are grateful to be the new stewards of it.”

“We’re ecstatic Northside chose to expand our relationship with some of the health system’s most strategically important medical outpatient buildings,” said Joshua Richmond, President of Evergreen Medical Properties. “We look forward to working closely with Northside as we build upon Evergreen’s strong track record of aligning capital and healthcare partners through the stewardship of mission-critical real estate.”

The acquisition of these buildings follows the partnership’s recent purchase of a two-asset portfolio in Lawrenceville, GA, also anchored by Northside Hospital. Bain Capital and Evergreen have curated a portfolio of institutional quality medical outpatient buildings in select markets throughout the U.S. and are actively seeking to grow its 2M square foot footprint.

Northside was advised by Realty Trust Group, a national healthcare advisory firm.

About Bain Capital Real Estate

Bain Capital Real Estate pursues investments in often difficult-to-access sectors underpinned by enduring secular trends that drive long-term demand growth for real estate assets and services. The Bain Capital Real Estate team has invested and committed over $10.7 billion of equity across multiple sectors as of September 30, 2025. Bain Capital Real Estate focuses on assets where the team applies its deep industry expertise to accelerate impact and drive operational improvements. Bain Capital Real Estate's strategy aligns with the value-added investment approach that Bain Capital pioneered and leverages the firm's global platform and significant experience across asset classes to further bolster its insights and sourcing capabilities. Bain Capital is one of the world's leading private investment firms, with approximately $219 billion of assets under management. For more information, visit https://www.baincapitalrealestate.com.

About Evergreen Medical Properties

Evergreen Medical Properties, with offices in both Denver and Atlanta, is a full-service real estate operating company that invests, leases and manages healthcare facilities across the United States. Evergreen uses a collaborative approach to invest in strategic healthcare real estate in order to align interests and build genuine relationships with health systems and providers. Evergreen seeks to unlock capital, enhance the operating flexibility of its partners and create durable, long-term value in each of its healthcare real estate investments.

About Northside Hospital

The Northside Hospital healthcare system is one of Georgia’s leading healthcare providers with five acute-care hospitals in Atlanta, Canton, Cumming, Duluth, and Lawrenceville and nearly 500 outpatient locations across the state. Northside Hospital leads the U.S. in newborn deliveries and is among the state’s top providers of cancer care, sports medicine, cardiovascular, and surgical services. For more information, visit: www.Northside.com.