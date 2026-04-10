The Empire State Building To Celebrate Its 95th Anniversary With a Sweet New Pop-Up Experience From Ghirardelli

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Something sweet comes to the top attraction in NYC. The Empire State Building (ESB) announced today that it will partner with Ghirardelli Chocolate Company, beloved chocolate and ice cream shop located on the ground floor of the building, to bring a one-of-a-kind 95th anniversary pop-up to the 86th Floor Observation Deck each day from April 10 through May 10.

To mark the milestone anniversary, Ghirardelli Chocolate & Ice Cream Shop created the exclusive Kong Sundae that features smooth vanilla ice cream crowned with Ghirardelli's signature handcrafted hot fudge, whipped cream, diced almonds, a cherry, and a Chocolatey Kong on top. Crafted with the richness and quality for which Ghirardelli is known, the sundae will be available exclusively on the Observation Deck for a limited time before it arrives at the ground-floor shop later this spring.

“We are pleased to celebrate the Empire State Building’s 95th anniversary with our guests, and we cannot think of a better way than with an exclusive Ghirardelli sundae served ESB-style with a special appearance by Kong,” said Dan Rogoski, observatory general manager.

The Kong Sundae ($18) and Classic Hot Cocoa ($11) will be available from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily as guests take in the panoramic views from New York City’s only 360-degree outdoor observation deck. Guests can also visit the Ghirardelli Chocolate & Ice Cream Shop, located on the ground floor of the Empire State Building at 16 W 34th Street, to explore the full menu of sundaes, cocoa, shakes, and chocolate offerings.

“The Kong Sundae was created to celebrate our home at the Empire State Building, and we are thrilled that Observatory guests will be the first to experience it,” said Lacey Zane, vice president of restaurant & retail at Ghirardelli Chocolate Company.

Hi-res images of the popup offerings, and the Empire State Building Observatory, can be found here.

Tickets to the Empire State Building Observation Deck can be found online.

About the Empire State Building

The Empire State Building, the "World's Most Famous Building," owned by Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (ESRT: NYSE), soars 1,454 feet above Midtown Manhattan from base to antenna. The $165 million reimagination of the Empire State Building Observatory Experience created an all-new experience with a dedicated guest entrance, an interactive museum with nine galleries, and a redesigned 102nd Floor Observatory with floor-to-ceiling windows. The journey to the world-famous 86th Floor Observatory, the only 360-degree, open-air observatory with views of New York and beyond, orients visitors for their entire New York City experience and covers everything from the building's iconic history to its current place in pop culture. The Empire State Building Observatory Experience welcomes millions of visitors each year and is ranked the #1 Top Attraction in New York City for the fourth consecutive year in Tripadvisor's 2025 Travelers' Choice Awards: Best of the Best Things to Do, "America's Favorite Building" by the American Institute of Architects, the world's most popular travel destination by Uber, and the #1 New York City attraction in Lonely Planet's Ultimate Travel List. Since 2011, the building has been fully powered by renewable wind electricity, and its many floors house a diverse array of office tenants such as LinkedIn and Shutterstock, as well as retail options like STATE Grill and Bar, Tacombi, and Starbucks. For more information and Observatory Experience tickets visit esbnyc.com or follow the building's Facebook, X (formerly Twitter), Instagram, Weibo, YouTube, or TikTok.

About The Ghirardelli Chocolate Company

Ghirardelli is passionate about quality bean-to-bar chocolate and all the ways its fans enjoy it. Founded in San Francisco in 1852, the company takes pride in producing premium chocolate products with the highest quality ingredients. Ghirardelli is one of the few large-scale U.S. chocolate companies that controls the entire manufacturing process, from cocoa bean sourcing and production to finished product. This approach, combined with Ghirardelli's proprietary bean blend and unique methods of roasting and processing, ensures customers are rewarded with the highest quality and richest products. Ghirardelli makes life A Bite Better! For more information, visit ghirardelli.com.