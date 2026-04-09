Quvia and iNet Partner to Enhance Connectivity Across Remote and Offshore Operations

HOUSTON & MIRAMAR, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Quvia, an edge-to-cloud network platform, and Infrastructure Networks (“iNet”), a Houston-based leader in industrial and remote connectivity solutions for critical infrastructure industries, today announced a partnership to bring AI-powered Quality of Experience (“QoE”)-based orchestration to customers across hybrid, remote and offshore operations. The partnership follows successful proof-of-concept trials that demonstrated the value of integrating the Quvia platform with iNet’s reliable, robust and secure field connectivity solutions.

The companies will combine iNet’s hybrid connectivity services with Quvia’s experience-first orchestration capabilities to deliver improved and consistent performance for applications and services, even as network conditions change. Acting as a digital fabric between edge and cloud, Quvia’s platform will support a roadmap of tailored enhancements for iNet’s customers, including application-aware traffic flows, additional edge applications, and continued edge infrastructure development.

“This partnership represents a meaningful step forward in how we deliver intelligent connectivity to our customers,” said Stan Hughey, iNet’s Chief Technology Officer. He continued, “As networks become more complex and mission-critical operations demand greater performance and reliability, the ability to orchestrate connectivity dynamically, based on real-time conditions and user experience, is essential. By integrating Quvia’s AI-driven platform into iNet’s global connectivity solutions, we are advancing our strategy to move beyond commodity bandwidth and deliver a truly intelligent network platform. Together, we are enabling our customers to operate more efficiently, make better decisions at the edge, and stay ahead in an increasingly data-driven world.”

“Energy operations across high-demand offshore and remote environments need intelligent solutions that can adapt to real-world network conditions and the needs of end users,” said Gordon Murray, Quvia’s Senior Vice President of Energy & Shipping. He added, “iNet brings a customer-first approach, a strong position in the onshore energy market and a technology stack that spans offshore, remote utilities, critical infrastructure and more. Through this partnership, iNet is expanding its offerings with a service powered by Quvia for customers in environments where reliable, high-quality connectivity is critical to operations.”

Initial iNet customers are expected to begin using joint capabilities as early as April 2026.

About Quvia

Quvia is an edge-to-cloud network platform that provides the digital fabric between edge and cloud. It delivers real-time visibility into network performance and QoE and uses AI to orchestrate data and connectivity across satellite, terrestrial and hybrid networks. This enables high QoE and reliable data mobility in remote and network-constrained environments. Quvia works with global leaders in aviation, energy, maritime and more, across satellite, terrestrial and telecommunications networks. To learn more, visit www.quvia.ai and follow us on LinkedIn.

About iNet

iNet is an advanced remote connectivity and IIoT solutions provider, enabling critical infrastructure customers to digitally transform their remote and distributed field operations. Headquartered in Houston, Texas with operations around the globe, iNet provides a digital infrastructure platform that integrates multi-access connectivity, security, and edge intelligence into a unified, scalable architecture. iNet’s strategic investors include Altira Group LLC and Apollo Global Management, Inc. For more information, please visit the Company’s website: iNet.Global.