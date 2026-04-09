TKO and FRE Nicotine Pouches Announce Official Partnership Across UFC, Zuffa Boxing, PBR, and More

SANTA MONICA, Calif. & NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: TKO) today announced a comprehensive multiyear partnership with FRE® Nicotine Pouches (NYSE: TPB), a leading pouch brand designed by users for users.

"TKO and FRE share the same values: bold, performance-driven, and built for people who push themselves to compete at the highest level." Share

The first-of-its-kind collaboration will connect adult nicotine users to custom integrations and experiences across six TKO-affiliated properties, with FRE becoming the Official Nicotine Pouch Partner of UFC, Zuffa Boxing, PBR, and UFC BJJ, as well as IMG-owned World’s Strongest Man and Formula Drift. These properties deliver unparalleled reach into some of the most engaged and passionate adult fan bases in sports.

With an audience of over 90% adults (21+) as measured by Nielsen National TV Ratings (2025), UFC provides an ideal platform for the responsible marketing of adult consumer products to current nicotine users, boasting a broader penetration of adult nicotine users versus other sports media audiences, as measured by YouGov (2026).

“TKO was built to partner with brands that want to show up in a big way across the world’s most passionate fan communities,” said Grant Norris-Jones, Executive Vice President & Head of Global Partnerships for TKO. “FRE is bringing a modern, differentiated product to market for the moments that matter most. This partnership unlocks a powerful platform across our industry leading assets, including our latest offering, Zuffa Boxing, and will enable FRE to reach adult customers at unmatched scale.”

FRE will partner across premium formats to deliver exclusive fan activations, custom content, and on-site experiences for adult nicotine users. From the UFC Octagon and Zuffa Boxing ring, to the PBR bucking chute and Formula Drift racetrack, FRE will be at the center of the action.

“TKO and FRE share the same values: bold, performance-driven, and built for people who push themselves to compete at the highest level,” said Summer Frein, Chief Growth Officer of Turning Point Brands. “That alignment is what makes this partnership a natural fit. From Motor Sports to PBR to combat sports, including the UFC, FRE is establishing itself as the brand of choice for adult consumers who want to Own Their Edge.”

FRE pouches are becoming the brand of choice for adult consumers who compete at the highest level – in sports or in life. Featuring pre-primed moisture technology in each pouch, offering the widest range of nicotine strengths from 3-15mg and available in 20-count tins or 100-count Mega Packs, FRE’s offerings meet consumers where they are in the moments that matter most.

FRE will kick off its UFC partnership at UFC 327®: PROCHÁZKA vs ULBERG, which takes place this Saturday, April 11 in Miami, Florida at Kaseya Center, with a pair of all-action title fights.

About TKO®

TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: TKO) is a premium sports and entertainment company. TKO’s businesses include UFC, the world’s premier mixed martial arts organization; WWE, the global leader in sports entertainment1; PBR, the world’s premier bull riding organization; and Zuffa Boxing, a professional boxing promotion company founded by CEO of the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC), Dana White, and Chairman of the Saudi Arabian General Entertainment Authority (GEA), Turki Al-Sheikh. Together, these properties reach more than 1 billion adults in 210 countries and territories and organize more than 500 live events year-round, which attract more than three million fans. TKO also services and partners with major sports rights holders through IMG, an industry-leading global sports marketing agency; and On Location, a global leader in premium experiential hospitality.

About FRE

FRE is owned and distributed by Turning Point Brands (NYSE: TPB), a manufacturer, marketer and distributor of branded consumer products. Designed by nicotine users for nicotine users, FRE was born out of a desire to be bold, thinking that breaks the mold, and provide adult nicotine users with a superior alternative to dry and bland pouches. For more information on FRE, visit frepouch.com.