-

Circus Awarded Public Procurement Contract by Lithuanian Armed Forces on NATO Eastern Flank

MUNICH--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Circus SE (ISIN: DE000A2YN355 / XETRA: CA1) announces the successful win of the procurement tender for the deployment of the first fully autonomous AI-powered sustainment robot to the Lithuanian Armed Forces in Vilnius, Lithuania. Circus was selected as the winning bidder in a competitive public procurement process.

Under the contract, Circus AI robotic technology will be integrated into existing barracks infrastructure and evaluated within military operational and training environments following delivery. This will enable operational evaluation under real-world conditions, including multinational exercises and sustained readiness scenarios.

Lithuania plays a key role in Europe’s deterrence architecture, bordering Belarus and located near Kaliningrad. The Lithuanian Armed Forces operate within a national defence structure of approximately 25,000 active personnel, complemented by a growing multinational NATO presence. Vilnius serves as a central military hub on NATO’s eastern flank and represents a high-readiness operational setting within the Alliance’s location network.

With this contract, Circus further expands its role in defence ground infrastructure through autonomous troop supply systems beyond contracts with the Ukrainian and German armed forces. The integration in Vilnius will already start this year.

About Circus SE

Circus (XETRA: CA1) is a global AI and robotics company developing autonomous sustainment systems for food supply in both civilian and defense sectors. Powered by proprietary AI robotics, Circus delivers industrial-scale, high-reliability meal output with minimal human input. Headquartered in Munich, the company is building the global infrastructure for autonomous food supply - on a mission to fuel humanity.

Contacts

Investor Contact:
Elena Coles
Head of Investor Relations
Circus SE
Email: ir@circus-group.com
Website: www.circus-group.com

Media Enquiries:
Email: press@circus-group.com

Industry:

Circus SE

GER:CA1
Release Versions
English

Contacts

Investor Contact:
Elena Coles
Head of Investor Relations
Circus SE
Email: ir@circus-group.com
Website: www.circus-group.com

Media Enquiries:
Email: press@circus-group.com

More News From Circus SE

Circus Defence Delivers AI Robots to the German Armed Forces

MUNICH--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Circus SE (ISIN: DE000A2YN355 / XETRA: CA1), a global AI robotics company, has been awarded a contract by the German Armed Forces (Bundeswehr) for the introduction of the CA-1 AI robot for autonomous supply. The integration will begin at a military barracks site in Germany, where the system will provide a reliable, around-the-clock supply to the soldiers stationed there – independent of duty hours or return times from exercises and operations....

Circus and MMV Leasing Enter Strategic Financing Partnership to Scale AI Robotics Systems

MUNICH--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Circus SE (GSIN: A2YN35 / Symbol: CA1), a global AI robotics company, is expanding its offering with a leasing model in partnership with MMV Leasing GmbH, a company of the Landesbank Baden-Württemberg (LBBW). “Partnering with MMV Leasing is a decisive growth accelerator for Circus and an important step toward establishing our AI robotics systems as a new industry standard,” says Nikolas Bullwinkel, CEO and Founder of Circus. “In the future, customers will be able to buy...

Circus Expands Trading Access to the U.S. Market via ADR Structure

MUNICH--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Circus SE (ISIN: DE000A2YN355 / XETRA: CA1), a global AI robotics company, today announced the establishment of a sponsored Level I American Depositary Receipt (ADR) program in the United States. Through this ADR structure, Circus shares can now be bought and traded by U.S. investors, settled locally, and held in U.S. brokerage accounts, while the company remains primarily listed on XETRA in Germany. “The sponsored ADR program supports our objective of expanding our int...
Back to Newsroom