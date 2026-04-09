Paystand Joins Bitcoin for Corporations as Premier Vendor Partner, Closing the Operational Gap for Enterprises

SANTA CRUZ, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Paystand, the leading blockchain-powered B2B payments network, today announced that it has joined Bitcoin for Corporations (BFC) as a Premier Vendor Partner. BFC, the executive network co-founded by BTC Inc. and Strategy Inc., represents 38 member companies and 69% of all corporate Bitcoin holdings worldwide. Through the partnership, companies in the Bitcoin for Corporations network gain access to Paystand’s full-stack financial operating system for payroll, spend management, accounts payable, and accounts receivable — built natively on Bitcoin.

“Putting Bitcoin on the balance sheet is easy—rewiring operations is hard. Paystand closes the gap, giving enterprises a full-stack, Bitcoin-native system for payroll, AP/AR, and spend so companies can run entirely on modern financial rails.” Share

Companies of every kind have begun making the decision to allocate Bitcoin to treasuries as a store of value and long-term financial strategy. What most of them haven't done is extend that same standard to how their business actually operates day-to-day. The partnership addresses this gap that exists across the corporate world at large.

Payroll still runs through slow, fee-heavy international processors. Vendors still get paid over ACH and wire, with a bank taking a cut at every step while receivables sit in 30-to-60-day collection cycles on legacy rails. Corporate cards still earn airline miles instead of something that actually compounds with their strategy. Paystand closes that gap across the full financial stack — regardless of where a company is in its Bitcoin journey.

Paystand brings together three products with deep ecosystem track records. Paystand’s accounts receivable platform now facilitates approximately 2% of all U.S. commercial account-to-account payments and has processed over $15 billion in total payment volume. Teampay by Paystand provides accounts payable, spend management, and corporate cards that earn 1% back in SATs on every transaction. Bitwage, acquired by Paystand in 2025, processes payroll across nearly 200 countries for over 4,500 companies, with $400 million in transactions processed.

As a Premier Vendor Partner, Paystand will be formally recommended to BFC member companies as the preferred full-stack financial operations provider, with access to the BFC executive network, global programming, and institutional member introductions.

“Putting Bitcoin on the balance sheet is the easy part. Rewiring how a business actually runs is the hard part,” said Jeremy Almond, CEO of Paystand. “Most companies are still operating on legacy rails. That gap is the problem and joining Bitcoin for Corporations is about closing it. For the first time, companies have access to a full-stack financial system — AR, AP, payroll, spend — built natively on Bitcoin.”

​​"Our mission at Bitcoin for Corporations has always been to provide the executive community with a clear path from theory to institutional execution. The treasury decision is the beginning, not the end,” said George Mekhail, Managing Director, Bitcoin for Corporations, at BTC Inc. “The next frontier is operations: how you pay your people, your vendors, and transact with your customers. Welcoming Paystand as a Premier Vendor Partner is a blueprint for how enterprises move off legacy rails across their entire back office. Bitcoin isn't just an asset on the balance sheet anymore; it's the foundation you run your business on."

Beyond its enterprise platform, Paystand is also supporting Bitcoin education and adoption globally. A portion of Paystand's growth directly funds Paystand.org, the foundation granting Bitcoin education and circular economy programs to more than 30 NGO partners across Latin America, Africa, and beyond — extending the impact of corporate Bitcoin adoption well outside the balance sheet.

BFC member companies — including miners, exchanges, treasury operators, infrastructure builders, and Bitcoin service providers — will receive access to Paystand through the BFC network, including executive introductions, dedicated onboarding support, and access to research and case studies developed jointly with BFC.

About Paystand

Paystand is the world’s leading blockchain-enabled B2B payments network, transforming commercial finance into a software-driven, fee-less, and open ecosystem. More than one million businesses use Paystand’s zero-fee, blockchain-powered AR and AP automation to move billions faster, more transparently, and without intermediaries. In addition to Bitwage, the company has acquired Yaydoo and Teampay since 2022 to round out its suite of CFO solutions. Its non-profit arm, Paystand.org aims to further financial inclusion through the use of Bitcoin and blockchain technology. Founded in 2013, Paystand is headquartered in Santa Cruz, Calif., with offices across North and Latin America. Visit www.paystand.com.

About Bitcoin for Corporations

Bitcoin For Corporations (BFC) is the executive network for corporate Bitcoin strategy. Dedicated to public and pre-IPO companies, BFC helps leadership teams move from conviction to execution through proven frameworks and a global network of experienced operators. By aligning treasury strategy with capital markets insight, BFC enables companies to adopt Bitcoin with clarity and long-term discipline. Visit BitcoinForCorporations.com to learn more.