Encore Bank Launches Encore Embedded Finance for Commercial Clients

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Encore Bank, a relationship-driven commercially focused bank, today announced the launch of Encore Embedded Finance, with the implementation of ERP Banking.

ERP Banking allows us to meet businesses where they already work—inside their ERP—while maintaining the security, controls and level of service they expect from Encore. Share

ERP Banking, powered by Koxa, is Encore’s latest innovation that allows commercial clients to access banking services directly from their enterprise resource planning (ERP) and accounting systems, including Sage Intacct, Workday, Microsoft Dynamics Business Central and NetSuite, with additional platform integrations coming soon.

ERP Banking enables Encore clients to initiate payments, view balances and transactions, and support reconciliation processes without swivel-chairing into a separate banking portal. By aligning treasury services with existing accounting and operational workflows, Encore is helping businesses simplify day-to-day financial management while maintaining appropriate controls and oversight.

“Our clients want banking to fit naturally into how they operate,” said Kala Forehand, Director of Treasury and Liquidity at Encore. “ERP Banking allows us to meet businesses where they already work—inside their ERP—while maintaining the security, controls and level of service they expect from Encore.”

The launch of ERP Banking and the broader Encore Embedded Finance ecosystem reflect Encore’s long‑term commitment to streamlining complex financial processes and delivering a seamless, fully embedded digital experience for clients. The partnership with Koxa further strengthens Encore’s expanding network of technology partners. In recent years, Encore has also embedded payment and treasury solutions across multiple industry verticals, including title and escrow, law firms and property management companies.

ERP Banking supports ERP and accounting platforms used by mid-market and growing businesses, enabling a more seamless connection between banking and financial operations. Clients benefit from faster, more reliable treasury workflows without dependence on portals or file uploads.

“Businesses shouldn’t have to choose between great banking relationships and modern, integrated financial operations,” said Camellia George, co-founder and CTO of Koxa. “Together with Encore, we’re delivering a secure, bank-led ERP-banking experience that gives commercial clients real-time access to the financial functions they depend on every day.”

ERP Banking is now available to eligible Encore commercial clients.

About Encore Bank

Encore Bank was established in 2019 after its founders purchased a controlling interest in the Capital Bank, rebranded it as Encore Bank and began its remarkable growth journey. Starting with just $159 million in total assets, seven employees and a single office, Encore has since expanded its presence into 19 offices across seven states. As of March 31, 2026, Encore Bank had $3.5 billion in total assets. Headquartered in Little Rock, Arkansas, Encore Bank is a privately held, commercially focused bank that couples highly experienced and talented bankers with innovative technology to offer unprecedented levels of service to its clients through a hospitality-inspired concierge approach. Encore Bank provides a full suite of financial products and services with purpose, passion and precision. For more information, visit bankencore.com.

About Koxa

Koxa, the ERP-banking company, connects banks to their corporate treasury clients by enabling businesses to bank directly from inside their ERP. Koxa partners with banks to extend the functionality of a bank's digital banking portal directly into the user's ERP or accounting software. With Koxa, corporate accounting teams can (i) submit, approve, and release payments, (ii) track payment status and auto-reconcile settled payments, and (iii) pull statement and other reporting data without having to leave their ERP. Visit koxa.io for more information.