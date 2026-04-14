UST Launches UST Nimbus to Transform GCCs with Advisory-Led, Design-Driven Capabilities

ALISO VIEJO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--UST, a leading AI and technology transformation solutions company, has joined hands with Global Capability Center (GCC) advisory firm Evaaya to launch UST Nimbus, a design-led operating model that enables Global Capability Centers to move beyond execution and become Global Value Organizations. Under UST Nimbus, GCCs are designed from day one to drive innovation, digital transformation, and measurable business outcomes.

The launch of UST Nimbus comes as GCCs (Global Capability Centers) continue to evolve from cost-efficiency models into enterprise innovation hubs, meaning that organizations are under increasing pressure to reduce costs while accelerating innovation and retaining control of talent and intellectual property. This innovative new offering meets these needs by complementing UST’s strengths in engineering, AI, and execution at scale, allowing UST Nimbus to deliver a complete build–operate–scale approach.

While many GCC providers focus on accessing talent at scale or enabling infrastructure and setup, UST Nimbus builds a bespoke, practitioner-led, and design-driven model built by leaders who have run and scaled GCCs. By aligning the GCC’s unique identity and culture with the enterprise from day one, UST Nimbus creates hubs that enable high-performance teams, improve retention, and accelerate delivery outcomes.

Within UST Nimbus, the talent of each organization is treated as a key competitive advantage, using careful workforce planning and strong employer branding to attract and retain top talent for long-term success. Under this approach, innovation and expertise stay within the company, as GCCs build and keep intellectual property, data models, and platforms that reduce dependency on fragmented vendors while also accelerating product and platform development.

UST Nimbus’ talent-first approach is powered by practitioner-led design that is grounded in real-world GCC operating experience and AI-driven talent strategies to enable faster ramp-up and stronger engagement with employees. The result is a GCC that evolves into a magnet for critical skills and serves as a sustained engine for innovation and enterprise value.

“At UST, our first-hand experience scaling global teams gives us the insight required to solve critical issues and deliver sustainable transformation through a design-first, full-stack delivery model. UST Nimbus reflects a shift in how GCCs are built, transforming them from cost-saving centers to strategic engines of innovation, IP creation, and enterprise value. It brings together UST’s expertise in scaling global teams with a design-led, full-stack approach to building, operating, and continuously optimizing GCCs for long-term performance. With this model, organizations can move faster, retain critical capabilities, and continuously innovate at scale, delivering lasting value across the enterprise,” said Bharath Krishnaswamy, Senior Vice President, UST.

“UST and Evaaya are committed to leveraging our unique strengths to build resilient, innovation-driven GCC solutions that deliver lasting business value. While many GCC models prioritize setup and scale, our focus is on the factors which determine long-term success for the GCC, including operation, integration with the enterprise, and sustained value delivery. By shifting the focus to strategic alignment and value generation, this joint offering delivers measurable impact and empowers clients,” said Vaidyanathan Seshan, EVP and Founder, Evaaya.

About UST

Since 1999, UST has worked side by side with the world's best companies to make a powerful impact through transformation. Powered by technology, driven by AI, inspired by people, and led by our purpose, we partner with our clients from design to operation. Our AI-driven digital solutions, proprietary platforms, engineering, R&D, products, and innovation ecosystem turn core challenges into impactful, disruptive solutions. With deep industry knowledge and a future-ready mindset, we infuse expertise, innovation, and agility into our clients' organizations—delivering measurable value and positive lasting change for them, their customers, and communities around the world. Together, with 30,000+ employees in 30+ countries, we build for boundless impact—touching billions of lives in the process. Visit us at www.UST.com.