Prismm Retains William Mills Agency for Public Relations Services

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--William Mills Agency, the nation’s leading fintech public relations and marketing firm, has been selected by Prismm, an inheritance infrastructure platform for banks and credit unions, to support its ongoing growth and market expansion.

“William Mills Agency understands how to communicate that value and connect it to the priorities of the institutions we serve.” Share

Prismm provides financial institutions with the infrastructure to manage one of the most significant and underserved risks in banking: the transfer of assets at death.

As trillions of dollars shift between generations, many institutions lack a structured way to engage beneficiaries, retain deposits and maintain continuity when account holders pass away. Prismm addresses this gap by embedding into existing systems to organize assets, prepare beneficiaries and streamline the transfer process.

The result is a more controlled, efficient transition that helps institutions:

Retain deposits that would otherwise leave the bank

Strengthen relationships with the next generation of clients

Reduce operational friction during estate settlement

Position the institution as the primary financial partner across generations

William Mills Agency will lead a strategic communications program focused on elevating Prismm’s visibility across the financial services industry, reinforcing its position in the emerging inheritance infrastructure category and highlighting its value for institutions prioritizing deposit retention and long-term client continuity.

“The Prismm platform addresses a significant need in the financial services industry with a solution shaped by the leadership and vision of its founders,” said Scott Mills, president of William Mills Agency. “We are proud to support Prismm in bringing greater visibility to a platform that delivers both operational value for institutions and real impact for the families they serve.”

Martha Underwood, CEO and co-founder of Prismm, said the firm selected William Mills Agency for its deep expertise in financial services and proven ability to position companies at the center of important industry conversations.

“As financial institutions look for new ways to retain deposits and support clients through generational wealth transfer, there is a growing need for infrastructure that brings organization and clarity to that process,” Underwood said. “William Mills Agency understands how to communicate that value and connect it to the priorities of the institutions we serve.”

About Prismm

Prismm is a fintech company providing inheritance infrastructure for banks, credit unions and wealth management partners. Its platform integrates with existing systems to guide the organization, preparation and transfer of assets during life transitions. By bringing structure to a historically fragmented process, Prismm enables financial institutions to retain deposits, strengthen client relationships and improve continuity across generations. Learn more at getprismm.com

About William Mills Agency

William Mills Agency is North America’s leading fintech public relations and marketing firm. The agency has established its reputation through the successful execution of media relations, marketing services and crisis communications programs. The company serves clients ranging in size from small start-ups to large, publicly traded companies. For more information, please visit https://www.williammills.com/.