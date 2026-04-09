Clari + Salesloft and Vidyard Expand Partnership to Help Revenue Teams Act on Real Buyer Engagement

ATLANTA & KITCHENER, Ontario--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Clari + Salesloft, the leader in the Revenue Orchestration category, and Vidyard, the integrated video platform built for revenue teams, today announced an expanded strategic partnership. Together, they are helping go-to-market teams deliver more personalized, scalable buyer engagement by embedding AI-powered video and buyer engagement signals directly into revenue workflows, driving stronger execution and more predictable revenue outcomes.

Clari + Salesloft and Vidyard are deepening their alliance to help revenue teams combine prioritized execution with high-impact, human communication — bringing personalized video directly into the workflows where sellers already operate.

To make it easier for customers to adopt and scale these capabilities, Clari + Salesloft will also offer Vidyard as a preferred partner solution, enabling teams to deploy video engagement more seamlessly within their existing workflows.

The Salesloft platform helps teams identify who to focus on, when to act, and how to prioritize. Vidyard ensures that when sellers show up in those moments, they do so with communication that earns attention and drives action. Together, they help teams turn prioritization into action and action into conversion.

“Revenue teams can no longer rely on disconnected tools and manual follow-ups,” said Michael Litt, CEO and Co-Founder of Vidyard. “Communication must be both personalized and operationalized. With Salesloft, we are enabling teams to embed video into every customer moment, turning engagement into action and measurable pipeline.”

"The combination of Clari+ Salesloft's revenue workflows and Vidyard's AI-powered video gives customers a clearer view into how buyers are actually engaging," said Steve Cox, CEO, Clari + Salesloft. "That allows teams to prioritize the right opportunities, take action at the right moment, and improve the quality of the signals informing forecast decisions."

The new standard for buyer engagement

Buyers are overwhelmed with generic messages, and scaling activity alone no longer drives growth. Scaling credibility does. In fact, 55% of sellers say buyers don’t want to engage with sales reps, and 76% are actively focused on improving personalization and relevance.

Agentic AI workflows are changing the equation, giving revenue teams the ability to embed personalized video across every customer touchpoint so that high-impact communication becomes consistent, measurable, and repeatable.

This comes to life through Vidyard’s ability to automate personalized video creation and delivery at scale, turning what was once manual, one-to-one effort into a repeatable, high-performing revenue motion.

As buyers engage with video, those interactions feed directly into Salesloft Rhythm, where engagement signals inform the next best action. A quick glance may prompt an email follow-up, while deeper engagement can trigger a call or more targeted next steps.

The teams pulling ahead aren't simply sending more video. They are embedding engagement signals directly into execution, making video a consistent, repeatable part of how their go-to-market systems operate. This shift, from video as a tactic to video as infrastructure, is what this partnership is built to accelerate.

A platform built for every customer moment

Video for every customer moment. That is the standard Vidyard is built to deliver, not as a point solution for a single team, but as an integrated go-to-market system that unifies video messaging, content management, engagement insights, automation, and CRM connectivity into one platform for marketing, sales, and customer success.

Vidyard enables GTM teams to compete and grow in crowded markets by operationalizing personalized communication at scale, making it consistent, measurable, and embedded across the entire revenue lifecycle. Within the Clari + Salesloft platform, that means:

One-to-one video messaging: Personalized video can be recorded or AI-generated directly inside Salesloft emails and cadences with no workflow disruption. Emails with personalized video see up to 16% higher open rates and up to 26% higher reply rates.

Personalized video can be recorded or AI-generated directly inside Salesloft emails and cadences with no workflow disruption. Emails with personalized video see up to 16% higher open rates and up to 26% higher reply rates. AI avatars for scalable personalization: Reps can generate personalized videos at scale using their own AI-powered likeness — preserving the human touch while reducing manual effort.

Reps can generate personalized videos at scale using their own AI-powered likeness — preserving the human touch while reducing manual effort. Engagement signals in workflow: Buyer video engagement — views, replays, and watch time — flows into Salesloft workflows, triggering prioritized follow-up based on real buyer behavior.

Buyer video engagement — views, replays, and watch time — flows into Salesloft workflows, triggering prioritized follow-up based on real buyer behavior. Video Agent: Trigger-based, automated personalized video engagement that helps teams scale output and standardize high-performing plays across the organization.

Strengthening the Predictive Revenue System

This partnership adds another layer of buyer engagement signal into the Clari + Salesloft platform, capturing real-time intent that traditional systems often miss. By incorporating these signals into revenue workflows, teams gain better visibility into deal momentum and improve forecast accuracy over time.

Proven impact across key revenue metrics

Joint customers are already seeing measurable improvements across key revenue metrics:

Up to 16% higher email open rates

Up to 26% higher reply rates

Up to 5x improvement in prospecting response rates

Up to 4x more meetings booked

Up to 2x faster deal cycles

30% reduction in meeting no-shows

Up to 300% higher click-through rates in emails with video

To learn more about the Salesloft and Vidyard integration, visit: https://www.vidyard.com/integrations/salesloft/

About Clari + Salesloft

Clari+Salesloft is a category-transforming AI company architecting the future of revenue. By building the world’s first Predictive Revenue System, we help organizations move beyond fragmented applications and systems of record to a model that continuously drives and adapts revenue execution. Our platform captures deal data signals, and uses tailor-built AI to create the right context and drive action across sales teams. Instead of disconnected insights and siloed workflows, sales teams operate with shared understanding, faster decisions, and execution that stays aligned to the business. Trusted by thousands of enterprises including Adobe, 3M, IBM, and Zoom, Clari+Salesloft powers the forecast, surfaces pipeline risk, and drives proactive execution—returning thousands of hours to the field and enabling predictable, scalable growth.

Learn more: https://www.salesloft.com/clari-salesloft-merger

About Vidyard

Vidyard is the integrated go-to-market video platform built for revenue teams. Vidyard enables marketing, sales, and customer success teams to operationalize personalized communication and AI-powered video, making it scalable, measurable, and embedded across every stage of the customer journey.