Samsara Expands Pre-Delivery Installation Program with International Motors Partnership

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Samsara Inc. (NYSE: IOT), the pioneer of the Connected Operations® Platform, today announced International Motors, LLC* (“International”) as the newest original equipment manufacturer (OEM) in its Pre-Delivery Installation (PDI) program. Now, International will upfit new International® trucks and IC Bus™ school buses with Samsara devices at its Truck Specialty Centers (TSC) and Custom Bus Center (CBC) locations, eliminating weeks of post-delivery downtime for truck and bus fleets across North America.

"Integrating AI-enabled safety technology directly at the point of manufacture allows us to build a fully connected, safety-first fleet from day one," said John Kenning, CEO and President of First Student, a Samsara and IC Bus customer. Share

“At First Student, safety is a core value and a way of life, and caring for students is at the heart of everything we do," said John Kenning, CEO and President of First Student, a Samsara and IC Bus customer. "As the largest student transportation provider in the world with a fleet of nearly 49,000 vehicles, integrating AI-enabled safety technology directly at the point of manufacture allows us to build a fully connected, safety-first fleet from day one. As we continue scaling our First Student HALO™ technology platform, this approach helps us anticipate risks, support our drivers, and deliver the safest, most reliable transportation experience so students arrive ready to achieve their full potential."

International and IC Bus customers will receive the following benefits as part of the Samsara Pre-Delivery Installation program:

Immediate vehicle utilization. New International and IC Bus vehicles will arrive with Samsara devices pre-installed and activated, including Vehicle Gateways, dash cams, AI Multicam, and external cameras.

New International and IC Bus vehicles will arrive with Samsara devices pre-installed and activated, including Vehicle Gateways, dash cams, AI Multicam, and external cameras. Reduced administrative overhead. International can now order Samsara hardware directly for its customers, streamlining procurement and installation for fleet managers.

International can now order Samsara hardware directly for its customers, streamlining procurement and installation for fleet managers. Quality at scale. As an authorized installation partner, International TSC and CBC facilities now have a standardized process for installing Samsara devices, helping ensure consistent, reliable, and speedy installs across fleets.

As an authorized installation partner, International TSC and CBC facilities now have a standardized process for installing Samsara devices, helping ensure consistent, reliable, and speedy installs across fleets. Synchronized subscription activation. Vehicle software licenses will be activated at the time of shipment to the customer, ensuring customers only pay for the technology once the wheels are ready to turn.

“Connectivity isn’t just a feature—it’s the foundation for maximizing uptime and unleashing fleet productivity. By seamlessly integrating Samsara devices into International trucks and IC school buses before they ever leave the factory, we’re raising the bar for reliability, durability, and safety,” said Huber Mastelari, VP of Service Contracts and Connectivity at International. “Our customers aren’t simply receiving a vehicle; they’re gaining a fully connected, intelligent, and data-driven asset ready to deliver exceptional performance from the moment the keys are handed over. This approach ensures fleets are equipped to excel, setting a new industry standard for connectivity and operational excellence.”

Today, organizations like Estes and First Student operate more than 200,000 International trucks and IC buses equipped with Samsara products. With this expanded partnership, these International fleets can now upfit their new vehicles at International modification centers, including Escobedo, San Antonio, and Tulsa, saving time and money.

“Fleet operators today are looking for every possible edge in efficiency. Since launching our PDI program less than a year ago, we’ve already seen a significant volume of pre-installed products, proving there is an appetite for 'out-of-the-box' connectivity,” said Jeff Faulkner, SVP of Operations at Samsara. “Partnering with International scales this impact significantly. We are committed to making integrated, pre-delivery telematics the industry standard, helping our customers move away from manual setups and toward a fully digitized, day one operation.”

Learn more here about how Samsara continues to expand the Pre-Delivery Installation program to additional vehicle manufacturers and upfit partners, making integrated, pre-delivery telematics a standard offering across the industry.

Join us at Samsara Beyond, June 23–26, 2026, in Las Vegas, NV, to hear more from Samsara and OEM leaders about the future of connected fleet operations.

About Samsara

Samsara (NYSE: IOT) is the pioneer of the Connected Operations® Platform, which is an open platform that connects the people, devices, and systems of some of the world’s most complex operations, allowing them to develop actionable insights and improve their operations. With tens of thousands of customers across North America and Europe, Samsara is a proud technology partner to the people who keep our global economy running, including the world’s leading organizations across industries in transportation, construction, wholesale and retail trade, field services, logistics, manufacturing, utilities and energy, government, healthcare and education, food and beverage, and others. The company's mission is to increase the safety, efficiency, and sustainability of the operations that power the global economy.

Samsara is a registered trademark of Samsara Inc. All other brand names, product names, or trademarks belong to their respective holders.

*International Motors, LLC d/b/a International Motors USA LLC in Illinois and Ohio.