Protolabs Joins Space Foundation to Help Propel Aerospace Innovation into a New Space Age

MINNEAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Protolabs (NYSE: PRLB), the world’s leading provider of digital manufacturing services, announced today it has joined Space Foundation, a global space community supporting collaboration and education, ahead of the 41st annual Space Symposium, held April 13 – 16 in Colorado Springs, Colo. Protolabs will showcase its aerospace capabilities in the Northrop Grumman Exhibit Center (Broadmoor Hall) Booth 339. As a supplier for aerospace companies of all sizes, Protolabs’ expertise in high-mix, low-volume manufacturing at speed is well positioned to accelerate innovation in the industry.

"Space Foundation is a leading organization for one of our most important industries at Protolabs. I look forward to connecting with its members as we stay on the cutting edge and continue powering aerospace innovation,” said Suresh Krishna, Protolabs CEO Share

Protolabs’ factories in the United States are ITAR-compliant and hold AS9100 certification — qualifications that ensure product developers and engineers receive high-quality, aerospace-compliant parts across its facilities. Each aerospace customer has access to dedicated engineering support, customer service teams, and manufacturing expertise. AS9100-certified machining in both the U.S. and Europe allows aerospace companies to localize their supply chains, reducing disruption for components.

“Space Foundation is a leading organization for one of our most important industries at Protolabs. I look forward to connecting with its members as we stay on the cutting edge and continue powering aerospace innovation,” said Suresh Krishna, Protolabs CEO and President.

Today, Protolabs serves aerospace companies through its own facilities as well as its network of vetted manufacturing partners around the world. The hybrid business model taps into the speed and automation of its homegrown factories along with the expanded capabilities and cost efficiencies of its manufacturing partners to create a service that is unique in the manufacturing industry.

“Our hybrid model lets aerospace engineers and buyers reduce risk, get to launch faster, and streamline their supply chains with rapid prototyping and on-demand production,” said Protolabs’ Senior Product Director Chris Gottlieb. “Our work with Space Foundation will help inform our roadmap as we evolve with the industry’s needs.”

A step forward in that evolution is expanding its automated CNC machining service to meet the demands of the companies it serves. Accelerating aerospace time-to-market, customers have access to end-use metal and plastic parts with tighter tolerances for added precision, as well as diverse finishes to strengthen and cosmetically improve parts, all shipped within days from the company’s ITAR- and AS9100-compliant factory.

For greater collaboration across engineering and procurement teams, Protolabs also revamped its e-commerce platform with the launch of ProDesk by Protolabs. The online resource fast-tracks aerospace timelines for product development and procurement teams with real-time, AI-powered quoting and design for manufacturability (DFM) analysis, seamless peer-to-peer collaboration, and a suite of tools that support prototyping and production projects.

About Protolabs

Protolabs is the world’s fastest manufacturing service enabling companies across every industry to streamline production of quality parts throughout the entire product life cycle. From custom prototyping to end-use production, we support product developers, engineers, and supply chain teams along every phase of their manufacturing journey. Get started now at protolabs.com.