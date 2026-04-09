Tempus Announces Strategic Collaboration with Gilead to Advance Oncology R&D Through RWE

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Tempus AI, Inc. (NASDAQ: TEM), a technology company leading the adoption of AI to advance precision medicine, today announced an expanded, multi-year collaboration with Gilead Sciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: GILD) aimed at building and advancing Gilead’s oncology pipeline.

To date, Gilead has leveraged Tempus’ extensive repository of de-identified multimodal data to inform a range of oncology R&D initiatives, including trial design, indication selection, biomarker strategy, health outcomes analysis and clinical real world evidence. The expanded agreement provides Gilead with enterprise-wide access to Tempus’ AI-driven Lens platform, unlocking access to broader datasets across multiple indications and integrating dedicated Tempus analytical services.

“We are excited to announce this expanded partnership with Tempus that reflects our shared priority of putting patients at the heart of innovation,” said Patrick Loerch, SVP of Clinical Data Science at Gilead Sciences. “By combining Gilead’s scientific expertise with Tempus’ real world data insights in oncology, we aim to maximize generation of key insights to help inform clinical decision making and ultimately improve care for cancer patients.”

“By providing access to the Tempus multimodal data library, we are empowering the Gilead team to further fuel its R&D engine with AI-driven insights,” said Ryan Fukushima, CEO of Tempus Data & Apps. “We are thrilled to expand this collaboration, offering the multimodal depth necessary to uncover critical biological insights. This approach helps navigate billions of data points to find the 'signal in the noise,' ultimately increasing the probability of success for life-altering medicines.”

About Tempus

Tempus is a technology company advancing precision medicine through the practical application of artificial intelligence in healthcare. With one of the world’s largest libraries of multimodal data, and an operating system to make that data accessible and useful, Tempus provides AI-enabled precision medicine solutions to physicians to deliver personalized patient care and in parallel facilitates discovery, development and delivery of optimal therapeutics. The goal is for each patient to benefit from the treatment of others who came before by providing physicians with tools that learn as the company gathers more data. For more information, visit tempus.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”), and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, about Tempus and Tempus’ industry that involve substantial risks and uncertainties. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this press release are forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, statements regarding expected outcomes and benefits of Tempus’ collaboration with Gilead Sciences aimed at building and advancing its oncology pipeline. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements because they contain words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “contemplate,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “going to,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “should,” “target,” “will,” or “would” or the negative of these words or other similar terms or expressions. Tempus cautions you that the foregoing may not include all of the forward-looking statements made in this press release.

You should not rely on forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Tempus has based the forward-looking statements contained in this press release primarily on its current expectations and projections about future events and trends that it believes may affect Tempus’ business, financial condition, results of operations and prospects. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties related to: the intended use of Tempus’ products and services; Tempus’ financial performance; the ability to attract and retain customers and partners; managing Tempus’ growth and future expenses; competition and new market entrants; compliance with new laws, regulations and executive actions, including any evolving regulations in the artificial intelligence space; the ability to maintain, protect and enhance Tempus’ intellectual property; the ability to attract and retain qualified team members and key personnel; the ability to repay or refinance outstanding debt, or to access additional financing; future acquisitions, divestitures or investments; the potential adverse impact of climate change, natural disasters, health epidemics, macroeconomic conditions, and war or other armed conflict, as well as risks, uncertainties, and other factors described in the section titled “Risk Factors” in Tempus’ Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) on February 24, 2026, as well as in other filings Tempus may make with the SEC in the future. In addition, any forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based on assumptions that Tempus believes to be reasonable as of this date. Tempus undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release or to reflect new information or the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law.