Andersen Global Expands Caribbean Presence with Member Firm Launch in Grenada

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Andersen Global continues to strengthen its presence in the Caribbean as JD Consulting adopts the Andersen brand and becomes a member firm, launching Andersen in Grenada.

Andersen in Grenada is a professional services firm providing accounting, tax, and business advisory services to private clients, owner-managed businesses, SMEs, and organizations across a range of industries. Led by Managing Director Johnson Dion, the firm combines strong local insight with globally recognized professionals and delivers tailored, practical solutions that support financial stability, operational efficiency, and sustainable growth.

“Adopting the Andersen brand marks an important step in our firm’s growth,” said Managing Director Johnson Dion. “Our focus has always been on delivering high-quality, client-focused advisory services rooted in integrity and excellence. Becoming a member firm enhances our ability to support clients with broader capabilities while preserving the personalized approach that defines our practice.”

“The launch of Andersen in Grenada reflects the firm’s long-standing role in the local market and its evolution over time,” said Mark L. Vorsatz, global chairman and CEO of Andersen. “Johnson has built a practice grounded in integrity and consistency, and his leadership supports our continued expansion across the Caribbean.”

Andersen Global is an international association of legally separate, independent member firms comprised of tax, legal, and valuation professionals around the world. Established in 2013 by U.S. member firm Andersen Tax LLC, Andersen Global now has more than 50,000 professionals worldwide and a presence in over 1,000 locations through its member firms and collaborating firms.