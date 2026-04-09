Osmind and CareNet GPO Partner to Make Next-Gen Psychiatric Treatments Accessible and Sustainable to Independent Psychiatry Practices Nationwide

SAN FRANCISCO & BUFFALO, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Osmind, the platform powering the largest network of independent psychiatry practices, and CareNet GPO, a group purchasing organization focused on psychiatry and behavioral health, today announced an exclusive partnership that gives independent practices the purchasing power and operational support to offer innovative psychiatric treatments sustainably—reducing drug costs and simplifying the workflows required to deliver them.

The partnership delivers negotiated savings, pooled purchasing power on specialty medications starting with SPRAVATO®, end-to-end buy-and-bill support, procurement and billing guidance, and access to the Psychiatry Collective. Share

The partnership connects Osmind's network of more than 1,000 interventional psychiatry practices with CareNet GPO's group purchasing infrastructure. Independent practices have historically lacked the purchasing power to negotiate competitive drug pricing—even as the treatment landscape expands with new specialty medications reaching the market.

“The moment a clinician decides a treatment is right for their patient, everything else should fall into place," said Jimmy Qian, Co-Founder and President at Osmind. "That's why this partnership with CareNet GPO matters. From drug pricing and compliance to peer support and shared resources, independent practices now have the same advantages as large health systems—without giving up any independence.”

The partnership delivers tangible benefits: negotiated savings, pooled purchasing power on specialty medications starting with SPRAVATO®, end-to-end buy-and-bill support including distributor setup through Cencora (Besse Medical), procurement and billing guidance, and access to the Psychiatry Collective—a community of 2,700+ clinicians for ongoing education and peer support.

Practices that also use the Osmind platform gain additional benefits including REMS compliance automation and interventional-tailored clinical workflows, though Osmind is not required for CareNet GPO membership. There are no costs to participate in the GPO; practices receive negotiated savings and dedicated support at no charge.

“CareNet GPO was built by clinicians who believe interventional psychiatry should be accessible to everyone," said Katie Passanisi, Managing Director for CareNet GPO. “Independent practices shouldn't have to choose between offering the right treatment and keeping the lights on. This partnership makes sure they don't.”

For life sciences companies preparing to bring the next generation of psychiatric therapies to market, the partnership offers a defined channel to reach clinicians and accelerate adoption at scale—backed by the nation’s largest interventional psychiatry clinic network, technology platform, clinician community, and GPO.

About Osmind

Osmind is a public benefit corporation advancing psychiatry through technology, services, and real-world evidence to bring innovative mental health treatments to patients in need. Osmind’s psychiatry-tailored software and services, used by leading psychiatry practices across the U.S., help improve patient outcomes while driving practice success. Osmind’s network of over 1,000 practices comprises the country’s largest network of interventional psychiatry practices. Osmind’s practice network, point-of-care software, and real-world data support life sciences companies in developing and scaling access to cutting-edge treatments.

Learn more at osmind.org.

About CareNet GPO

CareNet GPO (Clinical Access Reaching Everyone) is a group purchasing organization dedicated to empowering practices offering mental health and interventional treatments. CareNet GPO leverages the collective buying power of member practices to negotiate drug and supply pricing typically reserved for larger organizations, and pairs it with education, practice management resources, and collaboration with a community of practices.

Learn more at carenetgpo.com.