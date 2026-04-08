AscendRural and the Center for Rural Policy & Development Collaborate on Turning Data Into Action Strategies With Big Impact on Health & Well-being in Rural Communities

STAPLES, Minn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AscendRural, which funds and facilitates rural pilots for tech startups, today announced a new collaborative partnership with research and data source the Center for Rural Policy & Development (CRPD), which will aid AscendRural’s mission of improving health and well-being in rural communities by contributing nonpartisan, evidence-based research and policy expertise.

Rural communities are often forced to make decisions without access to timely, relevant, or representative data. National datasets frequently aggregate or overlook rural populations, masking important differences in access, outcomes, and opportunity. Share

Rural communities are often forced to make decisions without access to timely, relevant, or representative data. National datasets frequently aggregate or overlook rural populations, masking important differences in access, outcomes, and opportunity. This partnership helps close that gap by bringing CRPD’s on-the-ground, rural-specific research into AscendRural’s work, strengthening strategic planning, surfacing high-impact intervention opportunities, and ensuring innovation is guided by evidence rooted in real community experience, not assumptions. CRPD data and insights will help support AscendRural’s next impact theme that will be announced in late April at the American Society on Aging Conference in Atlanta.

"We are thrilled to find collaborators who are as deeply attuned to the lives of rural Americans as the team at CRPD,” said Melissa Kjolsing, Managing Director, AscendRural. "Whether it's qualitative or quantitative, they are dogged in their pursuit of data and rigorous in extracting the insights that serve as a North Star to action-driven organizations like ours. Access to CRPD's datasets, research briefs, and policy expertise will transform the way AscendRural designs and targets our pilot initiatives. And we will be able to make government more efficient, by testing recommendations so solutions can move faster.”

“We pride ourselves on the deep understanding that comes from being on the ground in the places that are too-often overlooked,” said Julie Tesch, President and CEO, CRPD. “Our commitment to finding the data that reveals a true map of rural life means we see the bright spots, where communities flourish, and the places where vulnerable groups— including youth, veterans, and seniors — fall through the cracks. It’s so exciting to work with a partner ready to turn our findings into quick action plans that lead to meaningful results in underserved communities.”

About the Center for Rural Policy and Development

The Center for Rural Policy and Development is a nonpartisan, nonprofit policy research organization dedicated to benefiting Minnesota by providing its policymakers with unbiased information and evaluation of issues from a rural perspective. The Center's board members, appointed by the Governor and legislative leadership, represent a variety of interests from across rural Minnesota. For more information visit www.ruralmn.org.

About AscendRural

AscendRural is a technology-driven innovation hub dedicated to boosting well-being in rural America. Initiated by Sourcewell, it embodies their commitment to helping communities thrive. We bring together local leaders and the innovation community to fund and facilitate technology pilots in rural communities. Our goal is to address accessibility, availability, and affordability issues while accounting for what makes rural communities unique. For more, visit www.ascendrural.org.