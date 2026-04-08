Realize Fund I Invests in Salish Soils, an Indigenous-Led Environmental Services Company

TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Realize Capital Partners, a subsidiary of Rally Assets and a fund-of-funds manager for the Government of Canada’s Social Finance Fund (1), announces it has made an investment in Salish Soils, an Indigenous-led environmental services company that converts waste residuals into high-value soil, compost and mulch. Based in Sechelt, British Columbia on shíshálh Nation territory, Salish Soils has been serving communities across the “Sunshine Coast” since 2010.

This investment marks the first direct company investment by Realize Fund I, whose other holdings are in private market funds seeking to drive positive social or environmental outcomes while delivering commercial returns to investors.

The investment was co-led with Raven Indigenous Capital Partners, an existing fund manager partner and investee of Realize Fund I. Vancity also participated in the financing as a lending partner. Both Raven and Vancity have been long-time supporters of Salish Soils’ work. With the support of these three partners, Salish Soils has closed a growth financing round of CAD 3.1M to enable ongoing service expansion.

Salish Soils is growing from a strong base, diverting and processing waste that might otherwise end up in landfill in alignment with the priorities of local communities and municipalities. With this investment, Salish Soils will continue to develop its existing main facility, build out the capacity to accept more waste from other communities, and expand into nearby markets for its soil and compost.

Aaron Joe, CEO and Founder of Salish Soils, said:

“We’re building this with partners who share a commitment to people, planet and prosperity, a true triple bottom line. We’re proud to continue our relationships with Raven and Vancity, and excited to welcome Realize as we scale this work together. Our flagship operation is focused on the environmental restoration and long-term economic success of shíshálh Nation territory and the wider Sunshine Coast, creating local jobs, rebuilding soil, and strengthening our communities. This is ReconciliAction in practice, and we’re grateful to the shíshálh Nation and all our partners for standing with us in this work. We hope what we’re building becomes a model that can be replicated across Canada and inspires more Indigenous entrepreneurs to step forward and lead.”

Lars Boggild, Portfolio Manager, Realize Fund I, commented:

“Through Realize Fund I we are seeking to deepen the Canadian impact investing market in service of mission-driven entrepreneurs, the organizations they lead and the positive change they drive. As a successful, Indigenous-led business operating in the circular economy, Salish Soils is a tremendous demonstration of the potential of mission-driven businesses to be a growing force in the economy. We are very proud to partner with Salish Soils in this next chapter, and are deeply grateful for the trust they, Raven and Vancity have shown in welcoming us.”

Stephen Nairne, Managing Partner, Raven Indigenous Capital Partners, added:

“Raven is proud to expand its support for Salish Soils alongside trusted partners. Salish Soils is a living example of how to build a regenerative economy in a manner that both reflects, and expresses, Indigenous values.”

Notes

(1) The Social Finance Fund (SFF) is a Government of Canada initiative to strengthen social purpose organizations and accelerate the growth of Canada’s social finance market. The investment initiative supports charities, nonprofits, social enterprises, co-operatives, companies and other social purpose organizations to access flexible financing opportunities through social finance investors (fund managers and product issuers). Greater access to social finance will help organizations grow, innovate and enhance their social and environmental impacts.

Learn more: https://www.canada.ca/en/employment-social-development/programs/social-innovation-social-finance/social-finance-fund.html and realizecapitalpartners.ca