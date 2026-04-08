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Sitetracker Launches Scout, an Agentic AI Platform Purpose-Built for Critical Infrastructure

Sitetracker announces Scout, an agentic AI platform that turns infrastructure data into faster decisions, surfaced risks, and real execution from day one.

MONTCLAIR, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sitetracker, the leading Asset Lifecycle Management platform for critical infrastructure, today announced the launch of Scout, its new Agentic AI platform designed to help infrastructure owners, operators, and contractors gain deep insights and drive automation within their operations.

Connecting data from a variety of sources, Scout is ready to execute agent-assembled work packages that drive productivity to new levels through the entire asset-lifecycle from planning, development, construction and maintenance phases.

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Scout, ready for real work

As your AI analyst and agent, Scout is ready to work on day 1. Scout provides clarity when decisions are forming and momentum when action is required. It surfaces risk, synthesizes information, and helps accelerate execution by connecting data and driving action. Scout creates operational intelligence and turns it into action all in a secure environment that protects data sovereignty.

“Our customers are looking to create compounding competitive advantages,” said Giuseppe Incitti, Chief Executive Officer of Sitetracker. “Scout delivers by providing easy to deploy agentic workflows that drive automation, compress timelines and ultimately expand margins."

Scout automates common workflows including

  • Document processing - summarize and extract data from permits, leases, invoices and other document types.
  • Photo intelligence - perform quality control checks on photos to automate close out reviews, inspections and field work.
  • Risk analysis - identify hidden risks within your deployment and maintenance programs, and receive mitigation recommendations.

Scout, in action

Connecting data from a variety of sources, Scout is ready to execute agent-assembled work packages that drive productivity to new levels through the entire asset-lifecycle from planning, development, construction and maintenance phases.

Examples of work packages that can be automated by Scout’s AI platform include

  • Lease comparison
  • Invoice processing
  • Deficiency reporting
  • Contractor performance assessments
  • Plan-of-the-day preparation with recommendations

Scout not only provides out of the box agentic work packages, but also allows customers to build their own agents to align directly with their way of working, opening new opportunities for enhancing productivity within their organization.

Scout, available this Spring

Scout is now in limited release, with strong customer demand and a growing waitlist. Learn more and request access at sitetracker.com/scout.

About Sitetracker + Scout

Sitetracker empowers owners, operators, contractors, and other stakeholders to streamline and optimize the end-to-end asset lifecycle of critical infrastructure. As the leading global complete Asset Lifecycle Management platform, Sitetracker helps innovative companies like Vodafone, Ericsson, ENGIE, Telefonica, Cypress Creek Renewables, Cox, Iberdrola, EVgo, Vantage Towers, Southern Company, Zayo, Tilson, Nextera, EDOTCO, E.On, Axione, and TEP efficiently plan, build, operate, and maintain millions of projects, sites, and assets. Scout, Sitetracker's agentic AI platform, enables organizations across digital infrastructure and clean energy to move from operational insight to autonomous execution, without replacing the systems their teams already depend on. Sitetracker delivers operational excellence and creates full transparency across industries such as digital infrastructure, renewables, EV charging, utilities, and real estate by driving safe, efficient teams, ensuring healthy projects, and enabling organizations to manage scale, growth, and complexity. Trusted by hundreds of industry leaders, Sitetracker advances a more connected and sustainable future across the world. Manage What’s Critical, with Sitetracker.

For more information, please request a demo.

Contacts

Media Contact
Kathleen Ojo
Sitetracker
press@sitetracker.com

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Contacts

Media Contact
Kathleen Ojo
Sitetracker
press@sitetracker.com

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