Customer Adoption Grows for Omnissa Horizon Deployments on Nutanix AHV

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Omnissa®, a leading digital work platform company, today announced growing customer adoption for Omnissa Horizon® running on the Nutanix AHV hypervisor. General availability of the integration was announced in December 2025, giving organizations greater flexibility in how they deploy, scale and manage their virtual desktop and application environments.

More than 200 customer beta signups validated strong demand for the integrated solutions, and Omnissa is now bringing strong use cases with Nutanix to production in general availability. Customers like American National Bank of Texas have already moved into production, standardizing their virtual desktops and applications infrastructure with Horizon on Nutanix AHV.

The bank initially ran a smaller Horizon deployment on a separate platform. When Omnissa announced Horizon support for Nutanix AHV, the bank saw an opportunity to expand its Horizon deployment and align its virtual desktop strategy on its existing Nutanix environment, simplifying operations for its IT teams. Today, the bank securely delivers core financial applications to employees, with approximately 30% of its workforce currently running on Horizon and expected to grow to nearly 70% over the course of the year.

“Our employees depend on fast, reliable access to financial applications every day to serve our customers,” said Jack Yang, senior executive vice president and chief technology officer from American National Bank of Texas. “Running Horizon on Nutanix gives us a secure and consistent way to deliver those applications, while giving us a platform we can confidently scale across the organization.”

The integration of Omnissa Horizon with Nutanix AHV enables:

Choice and flexibility : Customers can deploy Horizon on a modern hypervisor designed for hybrid end-user environments, including integration with the Nutanix Cloud Platform solution.

: Customers can deploy Horizon on a modern hypervisor designed for hybrid end-user environments, including integration with the Nutanix Cloud Platform solution. Operational simplicity : Nutanix infrastructure management combined with application delivery from Horizon, including the unique app provisioning and management capabilities of Omnissa App Volumes, helps IT teams reduce time and cost of virtual desktop infrastructure (VDI) and app publishing operations at scale.

: Nutanix infrastructure management combined with application delivery from Horizon, including the unique app provisioning and management capabilities of Omnissa App Volumes, helps IT teams reduce time and cost of virtual desktop infrastructure (VDI) and app publishing operations at scale. Hybrid and multi-cloud support: Organizations can run workloads across on-premises, private cloud and public cloud environments through a unified platform that delivers consistency and control.

“Our collaboration with Nutanix reflects our commitment to empowering customers with greater choice over how they deploy and operate their digital workspace platforms,” said Bharath Rangarajan, senior vice president of products and technology alliances at Omnissa. “With Horizon, customers gain the flexibility to run their digital workspace on the infrastructure that best aligns with their operational, security and digital workspace environment needs.”

“Customers increasingly want more flexibility in how they run virtual desktop infrastructure,” said Gregory Lehrer, vice president of business development and ecosystem sales at Nutanix. “Supporting Omnissa Horizon on Nutanix AHV enables organizations to run desktops and applications on a platform designed for simplicity, scalability and consistent operations across hybrid environments.”

“We are very excited about the collaboration between Omnissa and Nutanix,” said Shane Kleinert, senior solutions architect and EUC practice co-lead for Choice Solutions. “As a long-standing Nutanix Elite partner (Nutanix Premier Reseller), we bring deep expertise across both infrastructure and end-user computing. Our partnership with Omnissa strengthens our ability to help customers evolve their platforms with confidence, whether modernizing infrastructure or transforming EUC strategy aligned to their needs and existing investments. Together, we deliver greater flexibility, reduced vendor lock-in, and a clear path to choice for our customers.”

Omnissa made the announcement about its collaboration with Nutanix at the Nutanix .NEXT conference. During the event, Omnissa also received the 2026 Global EUC Partner of the Year and the EMEA Technology Alliance Partner of the Year awards, recognizing the impact the collaboration delivers for customers. To learn more about how Omnissa Horizon on Nutanix AHV helps organizations deliver modern digital work environments, visit: Omnissa Horizon on Nutanix AHV.

About Omnissa

Omnissa is the leading digital work platform company, empowering the world’s dynamic workforces to do their best work from anywhere. The company’s AI-driven platform helps organizations and their people unlock exponential business value with industry-leading solutions that include Unified Endpoint Management, Virtual Apps and Desktops, Digital Employee Experience and Security & Compliance. Trusted by 26,000 customers worldwide, Omnissa has a 20-year track record in defining digital workspaces. Omnissa was previously the End User Computing business unit of VMware and became an independent company in 2024. For more information, visit www.omnissa.com.