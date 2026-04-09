Innovaccer and Infinia Technologies Form Strategic Alliance to Power the Future of AI-Driven Healthcare in the UAE

ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Innovaccer Inc., a leading healthcare AI company, and Infinia Technologies, a next-generation digital transformation company and a subsidiary of Sirius International Holding under Abu Dhabi’s International Holding Company (IHC) Group, today announced a strategic alliance aimed at accelerating healthcare innovation across the United Arab Emirates.

The alliance underscores a shared commitment to advancing a digital-first healthcare ecosystem in the UAE, supporting the nation’s transformation toward value-based, outcome-driven models of care. The collaboration combines Innovaccer’s Healthcare Intelligence Platform and AI-powered healthcare infrastructure with Infinia’s expertise in building sovereign, secure, and scalable digital platforms to drive the next era of healthcare modernization across the region.

Together, the companies aim to redefine how healthcare data is unified, activated, and transformed into actionable intelligence enabling seamless interoperability, enhancing clinical decision-making, improving operational efficiency, and elevating patient outcomes across providers, payers, and government stakeholders. The strategic alliance aligns with the UAE’s national healthcare vision and reinforces Abu Dhabi’s emergence as a global hub for healthcare innovation, digital transformation, and advanced life sciences.

“Innovaccer has always believed that technology has the power to reshape healthcare systems and improve lives at scale,” said Abhinav Shashank, Co-founder and CEO of Innovaccer. “The UAE represents one of the world’s most progressive healthcare ecosystems, and Abu Dhabi is rapidly becoming an international center for healthcare innovation and digital excellence. Through this alliance with Infinia, we are honored to contribute to nation-building efforts by enabling a unified, intelligence-driven healthcare ecosystem that supports better outcomes, improved efficiencies, and sustainable healthcare delivery for future generations.”

As part of the IHC ecosystem, Infinia brings deep regional expertise in developing trusted digital infrastructure to support large-scale national transformation initiatives and complex enterprise modernization programs.

“Healthcare is entering a defining era where data, intelligence, and digital trust will shape patient experience and the sustainability of healthcare systems,” said Arif Mohammad Khan, CEO of Infinia Technologies. “Our collaboration with Innovaccer represents a powerful convergence of secure digital platform capabilities and advanced healthcare AI innovation. Together, we aim to unlock new possibilities in patient-centric care, empower healthcare institutions with intelligent digital tools, and support the UAE’s bold vision to become a global leader in next-generation healthcare.”

The partnership reflects the shared intent of both organizations to collaborate on structured initiatives that strengthen healthcare interoperability, accelerate digital health adoption, and build scalable digital infrastructure supporting long-term healthcare transformation across the UAE.

About Innovaccer

Innovaccer is the AI infrastructure for autonomous healthcare operations, delivering better clinical and financial outcomes across health systems, payers, governments, and life sciences. Powered by the Healthcare Intelligence Platform, Innovaccer unifies enterprise data and applies AI to automate administrative work, strengthen operational performance, and drive measurable margin expansion. Organizations such as Tawuniya Insurance, Orlando Health, Adventist HealthCare, and Banner Health trust Innovaccer to integrate intelligence into their existing infrastructure and elevate the quality of care. For more information, visit www.innovaccer.com.

About Infinia Technologies

Infinia Technologies, a subsidiary of Sirius International Holding, is a next-generation digital transformation company focused on developing sovereign, secure, and scalable digital platforms that drive enterprise and national-level modernization. With more than 400 successful projects delivered across 30+ countries and a 98% client satisfaction rate, Infinia is one of the region’s leading technology companies, supporting digital transformation initiatives across industries worldwide.

For more information, visit https://infiniatechnologies.com/.