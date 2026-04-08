Lion Energy Advances U.S. Battery Supply Chain Through Strategic Partnership With American Battery Factory

AMERICAN FORK, Utah--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Lion Energy, a leader in advanced energy storage systems and power management solutions, today announced a strategic partnership with American Battery Factory (ABF), a U.S.-based manufacturer of lithium iron phosphate (LFP) battery cells, developing one of the first networks of domestic giga-scale battery cell manufacturing facilities. The partnership further reinforces Lion Energy’s position as a key enabler of the emerging U.S. battery supply chain and is strategically aligned with ABF’s recently announced offtake agreements for its planned lithium iron phosphate (LFP) battery cell gigafactory in Tucson, Arizona.

The agreements, securing more than 4.5 GWh of initial production capacity, mark a significant milestone for ABF and validate strong demand for domestically manufactured battery cells. As a strategic partner with an equity position in ABF, Lion Energy is closely aligned with the long-term growth and commercialization of U.S. produced LFP technology.

This alignment takes on additional significance with Aqua Metals’ (NASDAQ: AQMS) recently announced acquisition of Lion Energy. The transaction is expected to accelerate the development of a vertically integrated, U.S.-based battery ecosystem, encompassing critical stages of the lifecycle—from advanced cell manufacturing and real‑world deployment to intelligent energy management and end‑of‑life recycling.

“The strong customer demand we are experiencing and our recently announced offtake agreements reinforce the importance of building a fully domestic battery supply chain,” said Tyler Hortin, CEO of Lion Energy. “Our strategic partnership and equity position in ABF reflect our confidence in their vision and strengthen our ability to bring American-made battery technology to market at scale.”

"ABF's success in securing over 4.5 GWh of offtake agreements demonstrates the accelerating demand for domestically manufactured battery cells and validates the strategic value of our pending acquisition of Lion Energy,” said Steve Cotton, CEO of Aqua Metals. “Through Lion's equity position and partnership with ABF, Aqua Metals will be uniquely positioned to participate in the growth of U.S. battery manufacturing while extending our platform across the full battery lifecycle, from domestic cell production and intelligent deployment to sustainable end-of-life recycling.”

Lion Energy’s role in system integration and deployment supports the adoption of U.S. produced battery cells across residential, commercial, and industrial applications. In parallel, the company is expanding its U.S. battery assembly capabilities, with new production lines scheduled to come online in June of this year. These assembled energy storage systems are anticipated to be both FEOC and Domestic Content compliant, allowing Lion Energy to deliver compliant, U.S.-aligned energy storage solutions today while preparing to integrate domestically produced cells as supply from ABF comes online.

“Lion Energy is focused on building a platform that delivers control, scalability, and long-term value across the energy lifecycle,” added Brady Hoggan, CRO of Lion Energy. “By aligning system integration, manufacturing, and lifecycle management, we are positioning the company to meet growing demand for secure, domestically controlled energy solutions.”

ABF’s planned U.S. based facility will produce advanced prismatic LFP battery cells engineered for safety, longevity, and performance. Lion Energy’s proprietary systems, including hardware, firmware, and the LionESS™ energy management platform, are well positioned to integrate with these cells, enabling secure and domestically controlled energy storage.

As demand for energy storage surges across residential, commercial, AI data centers, and grid applications, Lion Energy is positioned to deliver solutions that align with evolving regulatory requirements, domestic supply chain priorities, and long-term infrastructure needs, supporting a more resilient and independent U.S. energy future.

ABOUT AMERICAN BATTERY FACTORY

American Battery Factory Inc. (ABF) is an emerging U.S.-based manufacturer of lithium iron phosphate (LFP) battery cells, developing one of the first networks of domestic giga-scale battery cell manufacturing facilities. Its flagship facility in Pima County, Arizona, will include advanced prismatic LFP cell production, a research and development center, and integrated manufacturing lines designed to support energy independence and national security initiatives. ABF is committed to building a fully domestic battery supply chain, creating American jobs, and delivering safe, reliable, and sustainable energy storage solutions. For more information, visit americanbatteryfactory.com.

ABOUT LION ENERGY

Lion Energy is a leading provider of safe, reliable, and intelligent energy storage solutions for residential, commercial, and industrial applications. Headquartered in American Fork, Utah, the company designs and manufactures advanced battery systems, power electronics, and energy management software that enable energy independence and resilience. With a focus on lithium iron phosphate (LFP) technology, domestic control, and long-term sustainability, Lion Energy is helping power the future of clean energy. For more information, visit lionenergy.com.

ABOUT AQUA METALS

Aqua Metals, Inc. is a U.S.-based innovator in sustainable battery recycling and materials recovery, focused on building a closed-loop supply chain for lithium-ion batteries. Through its proprietary AquaRefining™ technology, the company enables low-emission recovery of critical minerals, supporting domestic sourcing and reducing reliance on foreign supply chains. Aqua Metals is advancing next-generation recycling solutions designed to improve efficiency, scalability, and environmental performance across the battery lifecycle. For more information, visit aquametals.com.