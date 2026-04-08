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W.A. Rasic Construction Drives Critical Water Infrastructure Improvements in San Diego

W.A. Rasic is advancing a $40.1M San Diego pipeline project to improve water reliability, featuring large-scale installation, tunneling beneath I-8, and coordinated infrastructure upgrades.

original The team at W.A. Rasic Construction Company working on phase two of the Montezuma/Mid-City Pipeline project, a major infrastructure initiative designed to strengthen water system reliability for the City of San Diego and neighboring communities.

The team at W.A. Rasic Construction Company working on phase two of the Montezuma/Mid-City Pipeline project, a major infrastructure initiative designed to strengthen water system reliability for the City of San Diego and neighboring communities.

LONG BEACH, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--W.A. Rasic Construction Company is advancing work on the Montezuma/Mid-City Pipeline Phase 2 project, a major infrastructure initiative designed to strengthen water system reliability for the City of San Diego and neighboring communities. The project builds on W.A. Rasic Construction’s recent infrastructure work, including a significant subcontract on a large-scale tunneling project in Los Angeles County.

The project includes the installation of a 66-inch diameter redundant water transmission main extending from the Alvarado Water Treatment Plant to the intersection of 69th Street and Mohawk Street. Construction is scheduled to run from April 2025 through October 2027 as part of a contract valued at approximately $40.1 million.

“This project represents an important investment in long-term water reliability for the region,” said Len Kody, Marketing & Communications Manager at W.A. Rasic Construction. “Our team is focused on delivering complex infrastructure safely and efficiently while maintaining strong coordination with local agencies and the surrounding community.”

A key technical component of the project involves installing cement-lined and coated steel pipe engineered for long-term durability. Crews are also performing a highly specialized tunneling operation beneath Interstate 8, using a boring pit located near Alvarado Road and a receiving pit at Lake Murray Boulevard and Wisconsin Avenue.

The scope of work extends into the City of La Mesa, where improvements include replacing sections of an existing 8-inch concrete sewer main and completing roadway rehabilitation along 70th Street and Lake Murray Boulevard. Construction activities are being carefully coordinated to manage traffic flow, with detours and temporary street closures in place to support safe and efficient operations.

This effort reflects the company’s ongoing commitment to delivering essential infrastructure that supports system resilience and long-term regional growth, including initiatives focused on strengthening communities against environmental challenges.

About W.A. Rasic Construction Company

W.A. Rasic Construction Company, founded in 1978 by Walter A. Rasic, Sr., is a leading utility contractor specializing in underground construction, water, wastewater, power, communication, gas & oil, and heavy civil infrastructure. With over 45 years of experience, W.A. Rasic Construction is trusted by both public agencies and private sector clients across the Western United States for its commitment to quality and long-term partnerships, with a long-standing focus on safety and operational excellence.

Contacts

Contact Name: Jeremy Donald
Organization: Silverline Mediaworks
Website: https://www.silverlinemediaworks.com/
Phone number: 720-334-7865
Email: info@silverlinemediaworks.com

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W.A. Rasic Construction Company

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Contacts

Contact Name: Jeremy Donald
Organization: Silverline Mediaworks
Website: https://www.silverlinemediaworks.com/
Phone number: 720-334-7865
Email: info@silverlinemediaworks.com

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