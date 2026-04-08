RegASK Joins Veeva AI Partner Program, Connecting Agentic Regulatory Intelligence with Veeva RIM

NEW YORK & SINGAPORE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--RegASK, the Agentic AI platform redefining regulatory intelligence and workflow orchestration, today announced its partnership with Veeva Systems, a leading provider of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. RegASK is joining the Veeva AI Partner Program to integrate with Veeva’s Regulatory Information Management (RIM) system, enabling life sciences organizations to connect near-real-time regulatory signals with established compliance systems of record.

By combining Veeva’s unified regulatory platform with RegASK’s vertical-specific AI, organizations can translate regulatory change into structured assessments, prioritized actions, and documented compliance decisions within their existing systems of record.

“Through our partnership with Veeva, joint customers gain RegASK’s intelligence and predictive layer to help stay ahead of regulatory change,” said Caroline Shleifer, Founder & CEO of RegASK. “RegASK delivers the intelligence and agentic orchestration layer that helps organizations detect, assess, and prioritize regulatory developments globally. Through our integration with Veeva RIM, teams can connect that intelligence directly to their compliance workflows, enabling faster and more confident regulatory decisions.”

RegASK continuously monitors thousands of regulatory authorities and official sources across 160+ markets in multiple languages. Powered by Large Language Models and supported by a global community of more than 1,800 subject matter experts, the platform translates regulatory updates into prioritized compliance actions.

Built to enterprise-grade security and governance standards, RegASK is GDPR compliant and holds six independent certifications. It is also the first company in the regulatory intelligence category to achieve ISO/IEC 42001 certification for AI Management Systems, reflecting the governance standards required for agentic AI in regulated enterprise environments.

“Life sciences regulatory teams operate in increasingly dynamic global environments,” said Remie Abdel Latif, Business Operations Director at RegASK. “As a Veeva AI Partner, we are delivering the intelligence layer that enables proactive, actionable regulatory strategy for organizations.”

The collaboration reflects a broader shift in the life sciences industry: regulatory intelligence is evolving from an administrative function into a strategic advantage. As global regulatory change accelerates, organizations that can continuously detect, assess, and act on regulatory developments will be best positioned to bring products to market faster and with greater confidence. With this partnership, RegASK and Veeva are empowering joint customers with regulatory intelligence for compliance workflows.

Learn more about how RegASK empowers smarter regulatory decisions.

About RegASK

RegASK is the AI-driven regulatory operating system for global life sciences and consumer products companies. Powered by agentic AI and a global community of more than 1,800 subject matter experts across 160+ territories, the platform detects regulatory change, assesses portfolio impact, and orchestrates compliance workflows - enabling organizations to move from passive monitoring to proactive, autonomous regulatory operations. RegASK is the first company in its category to achieve ISO/IEC 42001 certification for AI Management Systems and holds six independent certifications. To learn more, visit regask.com.