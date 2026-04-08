Granite State Credit Union Partners with Lumin Digital to Elevate Its Digital Banking Platform

SAN RAMON, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Lumin Digital, the leading cloud-native digital banking provider, today announced that Granite State Credit Union (GSCU), a state-chartered credit union serving more than 53,000 members across New Hampshire, has selected Lumin’s digital growth platform to advance its digital banking strategy, accelerate innovation, strengthen member engagement, and enhance the member experience.

As digital engagement continues to shape how members interact with financial institutions, GSCU sought a digital banking platform that evolves alongside users' changing expectations. Lumin’s cloud-native platform was chosen for its flexibility and scalability, enabling Granite State Credit Union to deliver a more intuitive, personalized experience while enhancing security and operational agility. Beyond its technological capabilities, Lumin stood out for its responsiveness, collaborative approach, and alignment around execution and partnership.

“Our digital banking platform is the face of the credit union and often the first and most frequent interaction our members have with us,” said Michele Plaza, President & CEO, Granite State Credit Union. “With Lumin as our partner, we can continue to evolve the platform to deliver digital experiences that build trust, strengthen relationships, and allow us to truly #LIVEBOLD for our members.”

Lumin’s cloud-native architecture enables GSCU to shape its digital environment around its strategic priorities rather than legacy system constraints. The platform supports a seamless interface across mobile, tablet, and desktop channels, giving the credit union greater flexibility to align the experience with its brand and member expectations, and provides the flexibility to introduce new capabilities as member needs evolve.

“Granite State Credit Union is raising the bar for what members should expect from their digital banking experience,” said Kelley Michalik, Chief Growth Officer at Lumin Digital. “We’re proud to partner with their team to deliver an elevated platform that strengthens engagement and supports long-term growth.”

About Lumin Digital

Lumin Digital is the leading, future-ready digital banking solution powering remarkable growth for financial institutions across the United States. Combining innovation, data, and speed, Lumin’s disruption-proof platform was born in the cloud to stay ahead of the evolving expectations of retail and business banking users. With Lumin Digital’s unique approach, our clients innovate and scale at their own pace, optimize digital banking ROI, and create a strong digital relationship with their customers. Lumin has received top marks from clients on the G2 Marketplace for digital banking software. For more information, visit lumindigital.com.

About Granite State Credit Union

Founded in 1945 as Utility Workers Credit Union, Granite State Credit Union (GSCU) has been dedicated to NH residents and businesses for over 80 years. The credit union serves over 53,000 members and holds over $740 million in assets. GSCU continues to help members realize success and empower their financial dreams on a foundation of core values – Respect, Integrity, Commitment, Innovation, and Passion.