ReflexAI and Google.org Expand AI-Powered Training Globally

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ReflexAI, the leading conversation performance platform for high-stakes moments, today announced a major expansion of its collaboration with Google.org to address the global challenge of training within social sector organizations. The multi-year initiative includes $4M in direct funding, integrates Google’s latest Gemini models into ReflexAI tools, provides accelerated access to nonprofit organizations around the world, and dedicates time from Google.org Fellows with deep technical expertise.

“Every organization deserves access to the most innovative technologies to advance their missions,” said Sam Dorison, Cofounder & CEO at ReflexAI. Share

ReflexAI Prepare is a customizable platform to configure and deploy realistic simulations for critical conversations. Teams utilizing ReflexAI achieve measurable results including 75%+ reduction in onboarding time, 30%+ improvement in priority metrics, and 90%+ team member satisfaction.

The collaboration follows the success of HomeTeam, a training platform built by ReflexAI with support from Google.org to help military Veterans navigate difficult mental health conversations. With users in all 50 states, HomeTeam is used by Veterans every day, and 93% of users report increased confidence in handling difficult mental health challenges.

“Every organization deserves access to the most innovative technologies to advance their missions,” said Sam Dorison, Cofounder & CEO at ReflexAI. “We are inspired by the opportunity to expand access to ReflexAI while incorporating the most advanced Gemini models.”

“We’re thrilled to expand our collaboration with Google at this pivotal moment,” said John Callery-Coyne, Cofounder & Chief Product & Technology Officer at ReflexAI. “Google’s technology and commitment to global impact are invaluable in our long-term roadmap for customers around the world.”

Across many industries, including mental health, teams navigate high-stakes interactions while balancing the need to build trust and follow situation-specific protocols. These needs extend across social impact domains, from education and youth online safety to mental health and wellbeing. It is critical that NGO and nonprofit teams have the most effective training to support their communities.

“This scaled collaboration demonstrates Google’s commitment to using technology to tackle the world’s most pressing challenges,” said Megan Jones Bell, Clinical Director at Google. “Our support of ReflexAI drives impact for even more teams across the most crucial sectors including mental health, education, youth online safety, and beyond.”

A core tenet of this collaboration is the ability to rapidly drive measurable results. An early deployment with Partnership to End Addiction has accelerated the training of peer counselors focused on the pressing public health challenge of teens and young adults struggling with substance use.

“ReflexAI tools have transformed how we train and sustain our peer support program,” said Emily Feinstein, Executive Vice President at Partnership to End Addiction. “We believe so many organizations can benefit from ReflexAI’s training and QA tools.”

Priority partners for this new stage include education non-profits like Erika’s Lighthouse and Educators Thriving, who focus on mental health in public schools across the country, and youth digital safety organizations. Over a hundred additional organizations around the world will be part of this collaboration in the years ahead.

About ReflexAI – ReflexAI is the conversation performance platform for organizations where human interactions drive outcomes. Through a closed-loop system connecting AI-powered simulation, real-world evaluation, and performance intelligence, ReflexAI helps frontline teams practice the right skills, improve faster, and sustain better performance over time. Guided by a commitment to responsible and human-centered innovation, ReflexAI partners with organizations across industries to train team members up to 75% faster, improve quality consistently, and turn conversation data into coaching decisions that move their businesses forward.

About Google.org – Google.org is dedicated to bringing the best of Google to solve some of humanity’s biggest challenges. Through grants, technical support, and strategic partnerships, Google.org helps nonprofits and social enterprises strengthen their capacity, improve efficiency, and expand impact. Guided by a commitment to responsible and inclusive innovation, Google.org works with organizations worldwide to advance opportunity and resilience for communities at scale.