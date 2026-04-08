Nectar Social and Reddit Announce Strategic Data Partnership

PALO ALTO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nectar Social, an AI-native social commerce and community management platform, and Reddit today announced a strategic data partnership. Through this partnership, Nectar gains access to Reddit's Data API, enabling enterprise brands to gain deep insight about products, trends, and sentiment from real human conversations happening across Reddit's 100,000+ interest-based communities.

Reddit is one of the most influential sources of consumer insight on the internet. Its communities shape how people discover, evaluate, and recommend products and brands. These conversations represent one of the strongest forms of modern social proof, offering unfiltered, experience-driven recommendations that consumers deeply trust. As consumers shift to AI-powered discovery through new tools, community dialogue is becoming a primary input into what brands surface and how they are framed.

"This partnership gives our customers the ability to understand in real-time what is being said about their brand, identify the right moments to engage, and build the kind of authentic social proof that drives both discovery and conversion," said Misbah Uraizee, CEO and Co-Founder of Nectar Social.

Reddit data integrates directly into Nectar's unified platform

Through Reddit's Data API, Nectar customers gain access to insights from real-time conversations across Reddit's communities. Reddit data integrates directly into Nectar's unified platform alongside Instagram, TikTok, Facebook, YouTube, X, and more, providing brands with a comprehensive view of how they are perceived across the social landscape. Nectar automatically surfaces relevant discussions, emerging trends, and sentiment shifts, transforming community conversations into actionable intelligence that informs product, marketing, and customer experience decisions down to the SKU-level.

"What sets Reddit apart is the depth and authenticity of its conversations," said Farah Uraizee, CTO and Co-Founder of Nectar Social. "Brands need to understand what people are saying and when it matters, not just that they are talking. Nectar helps brands maintain a continuous pulse on these discussions and show up in the moments that shape perception."

The Strategic Importance of Authentic Conversation

As consumers increasingly turn to communities for unfiltered product recommendations and brand experiences, the conversations happening on Reddit have become a powerful form of social proof. For brands, competing in categories from beauty to beverage to consumer electronics, maintaining visibility and credibility within these communities is now a strategic imperative.

About Nectar Social

Nectar Social is the agentic social commerce platform transforming social into a measurable revenue engine. Founded by Misbah Uraizee (CEO) and Farah Uraizee (CTO), former Meta product and engineering leaders, Nectar unifies community engagement, social intelligence, and revenue attribution into a single platform. Clients include E.l.f., Caraway, Little Spoon, Jones Road Beauty, Hatch, Portland Leather Goods, and more. The company has raised $10.6 million in funding co-led by True Ventures and GV (Google Ventures). Learn more at nectarsocial.com.

About Reddit

Reddit is a community of communities. Built on shared interests and passion, it’s home to the most open and authentic conversations online. Every day, millions of people post, vote, comment, and search for answers across nearly every topic imaginable, and brands build trusted relationships with their audiences. With 24+ billion posts and comments and more than 121 million daily active uniques, Reddit is one of the internet’s largest sources of information. Learn more at www.redditinc.com. The Reddit app is available on the App Store and Google Play.