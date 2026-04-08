BBT Drives 20% Year-Over-Year ARPU Gains Through Experience-First Growth With Calix

SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Calix, Inc. (NYSE: CALX) today announced BBT drove 20 percent year-over-year growth in average revenue per user (ARPU) by leading with personalized residential experiences—quickly followed by an expansion to serve small businesses. This revenue growth was achieved thanks to their investment in the Calix One™ platform and the award-winning expertise of the Calix Success™ organization. Building on this early residential success with value-based offers built on Calix SmartHome™ and subscriber insights from Calix Engagement Cloud, BBT rapidly deployed Calix SmartBiz™ in just four months to meet initial demand from small businesses in West Texas.

"When teams align around what subscribers actually need—and have the insights to act on it—growth and increased revenue follow naturally. The Calix One platform helps make that shift possible," said John Durocher, chief operations officer at Calix. Share

As BBT continues to simplify service delivery and modernize operations, they are also evaluating additional Calix capabilities—including the Calix Agent Workforce™—to further scale Calix SmartLife™ managed services like SmartHome and SmartBiz and support more consistent execution across service and support teams.

Rusty Moore, general manager and chief operations officer at BBT, said: “Speed alone wasn’t telling our story or our value. With Calix, we changed the conversation to what subscribers can do with their Wi-Fi and how that connectivity fits into their everyday lives. The results were immediate. Our top residential package became the most popular, and we carried that same mindset over to rural small businesses, where security and visibility are top priorities. That confidence is now shaping how we think about extending secure connectivity into the community with Calix SmartTown® and strengthening how our communities connect.”

With SmartLife and the Calix One platform, BBT has transformed their business across residential, small business, and operations by:

Turning personalized experiences into measurable ARPU growth. By aligning value-based offers to how subscribers live, BBT accelerated residential adoption, with “Work & Play” emerging as their most popular offer.

Extending the same value-based approach to small businesses. Backed by a dedicated business team and Calix GigaSpires® reaching more than half of their small business market, SmartBiz enabled BBT to meet early demand and continue scaling adoption.

Translating subscriber insights into targeted engagement with Calix Success. Using data from Engagement Cloud, BBT identified subscribers who would benefit from higher-value experiences and focused outreach to drive adoption of the CommandIQ® mobile app.

Applying operational insights to scale efficiency. Calix Business Insights helped BBT identify operational gaps and implement improvements, including GigaSpire upgrades during trouble calls and streamlining subscriber acquisition and support.

Guided by Calix Success, BBT aligned leaders, teams, and messaging around a clear, data-backed go-to-market strategy—including audience targeting, digital optimization, and frontline enablement. These improvements helped BBT simplify subscriber interactions and build a repeatable growth model.

John Durocher, chief operations officer at Calix, said: “BBT’s success reflects what we consistently see when providers focus on delivering clear value to their subscribers. When teams align around what subscribers actually need—and have the insights to act on it—growth and increased revenue follow naturally. The Calix One platform helps make that shift possible, so communications service providers can scale results without adding complexity and deliver better experiences for their subscribers.”

Discover how SmartLife and the Calix One platform help communications service providers deliver experiences that subscribers value and turn that value into growth across residential and small business markets.

About Calix

Calix, Inc. (NYSE: CALX) is an AI and cloud platform company that helps communications service providers (CSPs) transform into communications experience providers (CXPs) that deliver exceptional experiences to subscribers and communities. Through Calix One, the world’s leading AI-native broadband platform, CXPs can securely activate agentic AI to acquire new subscribers, grow revenue from existing subscribers, and build loyalty across residential, business, and MDU markets.

Calix One uniquely integrates agentic functionality, cloud solutions, and innovative managed services to simplify operations and turn network and subscriber data into actionable insights. CXPs can streamline service delivery and create personalized experiences delivered to an audience of one.

Built on more than 25 years of industry expertise, Calix One curates privacy-protected intelligence from millions of end-user devices to help CXPs optimize their business models, reduce operational complexity, and accelerate time-to-market. More than 1,600 customers worldwide, from regional providers to global operators, rely on Calix solutions to compete more effectively and win in any market.

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are based upon management’s current expectations and are inherently uncertain. Forward-looking statements are based upon information available to us as of the date of this release, and we assume no obligation to revise or update any such forward-looking statement to reflect any event or circumstance after the date of this release, except as required by law. Actual results and the timing of events could differ materially from current expectations based on risks and uncertainties affecting Calix’s business. The reader is cautioned not to rely on the forward-looking statements contained in this press release. Additional information on potential factors that could affect Calix’s results and other risks and uncertainties are detailed in its quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC and available at www.sec.gov.

Calix and the Calix logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Calix and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and other countries. A listing of Calix’s trademarks can be found at https://www.calix.com/legal/trademarks.html. Third-party trademarks mentioned are the property of their respective owners.