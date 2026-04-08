Sagard and Unigestion Announce Closing of Partnership Transaction

ZURICH--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sagard, a global multi-strategy alternative asset management firm with over $45 billion USD1 in assets under management and Unigestion Private Equity Holding SA (UNG PE), a leading middle market private equity provider, today announced the successful closing of their combination transaction, originally announced in September. Completion of this transaction marks the formal launch of the partnership and the integration of UNG PE into Sagard’s global middle-market private equity platform, Sagard Private Equity Solutions (SPES).

“We are thrilled to formally begin our partnership with the Unigestion team,” said Paul Desmarais III, Chairman & CEO of Sagard. “This milestone solidifies our joint commitment to building a global private equity platform positioned for long-term growth alongside our clients and teams.”

“The closing of this transaction represents an exciting new chapter,” said Christophe de Dardel, CEO of Unigestion Private Equity and now a member of the SPES executive committee. “While our investment philosophy, discipline, and client focus remain unchanged, this partnership expands our reach and capabilities through Sagard’s extensive global network and resources.”

The Unigestion Private Equity team will continue to manage its existing programs and mandates with the same investment discipline, leadership, and continuity.

Going forward, existing funds and SMAs will continue to reference the Unigestion name. UNG PE will adopt the Sagard Private Equity Solutions (SPES) name for its future business. New funds and SMAs will reference the SPES name.

About Sagard Private Equity Solutions

Sagard Private Equity Solutions is a global middle market private equity and venture capital platform that brings together Sagard’s activities in primaries, secondaries and co-investment as well as venture capital, offering diversified, long-term exposure to private markets for institutional and private wealth investors across North America, Europe and Asia. Following the completion of the previously announced combinations with Performance Equity Management, BEX Capital and Unigestion’s private equity platforms, Sagard Private Equity Solutions manages over $23 billion USD1 in combined private equity assets. The combination results in a leading middle-market private equity solutions platform connecting more than 300 institutional investors and over 500 general partners through Sagard’s international network.

About Sagard

Sagard is a global multi-strategy alternative asset management firm with over $45 billion USD1 in assets under management. We invest in venture capital, private equity, private credit, and real estate. We deliver flexible capital, an entrepreneurial culture, and a global network of investors, commercial partners, advisors, and value creation experts. The firm has offices in Canada, the United States, Europe, Asia and the Middle East.

For more information, visit www.sagard.com/private-equity-solutions or follow us on LinkedIn.

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1As of December 31, 2025. Pro-forma AUM including Unigestion Private Equity.