Sound Credit Union and Junior Achievement Expand Partnership

TACOMA, Wash.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sound Credit Union (Sound) celebrated its partnership with Junior Achievement of Washington (JA) with a ribbon‑cutting ceremony recognizing the grand opening of Sound’s educational storefront located in the BizTown section of JA’s Auburn campus.

The new storefront is designed to give students hands‑on experience with real‑world financial concepts by simulating the operation of a financial institution. Through interactive roles such as CEO, CFO, Member Service Representative, and Community Relations Officer, students learn how a credit union functions while developing leadership and decision‑making skills.

As “consumers” within the BizTown experience, students practice essential financial habits, including saving money by “paying themselves first.” They also learn how credit scores—much like report cards—impact access to financial tools such as auto loans, home loans, credit cards, and even employment opportunities.

The celebration also featured a special appearance by Abraham Lucas, Seattle offensive lineman and world champion, who joined Sound and JA leaders in welcoming students to the new storefront. Lucas shared his personal journey and emphasized the importance of financial literacy, discipline, and preparation—on and off the field—as key to long‑term success.

“This storefront gives us a meaningful opportunity to expose youth across Washington state to financial education in a fun and engaging way,” said Don Clark, president and CEO of Sound Credit Union. “Our purpose at Sound aligns perfectly with Junior Achievement’s. We are both committed to equipping students with the tools and confidence they need to succeed financially, while also building leadership skills they can carry into their future.”

Each year, Junior Achievement of Washington serves thousands of students through programs that connect classroom learning to real‑life experiences. The partnership with Sound brings together a trusted financial institution and JA’s proven education model to help create stronger, more financially confident communities.

"We are thrilled to welcome Sound Credit Union to JA BizTown. This partnership reflects a shared commitment to empowering young people to grow into financially capable, career‑ready, and entrepreneurially minded individuals prepared to contribute to a thriving regional economy,” said Natalie Vega O'Neil, President & CEO Junior Achievement of Washington. “By bringing Sound Credit Union’s values into JA BizTown, we are creating meaningful, real‑world learning experiences that empower students to see what’s possible for their future.”

About Sound Credit Union

Sound Credit Union was founded in 1940 and today is one of Washington State’s largest credit unions. With 26 full-service branch locations throughout the Puget Sound area, Sound provides their over 175,000 members with authentic and trusted financial support and services. Sound is driven by the purpose of standing with members, employees and the community through all waves of life.

About Junior Achievement of Washington

Junior Achievement of Washington's mission is to inspire and prepare young people to succeed in a global economy. Driven by the passionate power of its volunteers, JA programs are taught by community and business mentors – individuals committed to the success and healthy development of students in Washington state and Northern Idaho. Founded in 1953, JA of Washington has reached over 2 million K-12 students in the state with relevant, hands-on learning experiences that teach young people to manage their money, plan for their economic future, own their businesses, and develop readiness for careers or college.