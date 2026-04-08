Deluxe Merchant Services Announces New Financial Institution Partnership with Washington Trust Bank

MINNEAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Deluxe (NYSE: DLX), a trusted Payments and Data company, today announced a new partnership with Washington Trust Bank, the largest independently held full-service commercial bank in the Northwest, with more than $10 billion in assets and headquartered in Spokane, Washington.

Through this partnership, Washington Trust Bank has selected Deluxe to support its merchant services program, providing a scalable payments platform, operational expertise, and a high-touch service model designed to meet the evolving needs of the bank and its merchant clients.

“This partnership reflects the strength of our financial institution business and our focus on helping banks deliver reliable, modern merchant services,” said Brian Mahony, President of Deluxe Merchant Services. “Washington Trust is deeply committed to serving its merchants, and we are proud to partner with them to support their growth.”

Washington Trust Bank selected Deluxe based on its deep financial institution expertise, strong operational capabilities, and collaborative approach to partnership.

“We were seeking a partner that could align with our long-term vision for merchant services and provide a strong foundation for future growth,” said Shane Patnoi, Director of Mortgage and Consumer Lending at Washington Trust. “Deluxe demonstrated the scale, experience, and commitment we value in a strategic partner.”

The addition of Washington Trust Bank further strengthens Deluxe Merchant Services’ presence in the financial institution market, reinforcing its position as a trusted partner to banks seeking to modernize and expand their merchant services offerings.

About Deluxe

Deluxe, a Trusted Payments and Data Company, champions business so communities thrive. Our solutions help businesses pay, get paid, and grow. For more than 100 years, Deluxe customers have relied on our solutions and platforms at all stages of their lifecycle, from start-up to maturity. Our powerful scale supports millions of small businesses, thousands of vital financial institutions and hundreds of the world’s largest consumer brands, while processing more than $2 trillion in annual payment volume. Our reach, scale and distribution channels position Deluxe to be our customers’ most trusted business partner. To learn how we can help your business, visit us at www.deluxe.com.