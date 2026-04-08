H2O.ai appoints Ingram Micro as Distributor for ANZ, Strengthening its AI Fulfilment Leadership

SYDNEY--(BUSINESS WIRE)--H2O.ai, a pioneer in sovereign AI and global leader in agentic, predictive, and opensource generative AI and machine learning, today announced a new distribution agreement with Ingram Micro Australia and New Zealand. Under the agreement, Ingram Micro becomes a key route to market for the full H2O.ai portfolio across Australia and New Zealand, including the H2O opensource platform, h2oGPTe, Document AI, and enterprise grade Agentic AI solutions.

This strategic collaboration expands H2O.ai’s reach in the region and reinforces Ingram Micro’s position as ANZ’s largest technology distributor and a leader in AI fulfilment. By incorporating H2O.ai’s proven, Kagglewinning AI stack into its rapidly growing ecosystem, Ingram Micro empowers partners to deliver secure, sovereign, and production ready Generative and Agentic AI solutions. All offerings will be discoverable, quotable, and transactable via Ingram Micro’s Xvantage™ AI enabled platform.

Built on the foundations of trust, transparency, and enterprise grade security, Xvantage™ consolidates software, infrastructure, and cloud marketplace capabilities into a single intelligent hub. By pairing H2O.ai solutions with leading infrastructure vendors and cloud services, Xvantage™ allows partners to deliver in country AI outcomes with unprecedented speed and efficiency.

Jamie Lim, Vice President, Partnerships, Asia Pacific at H2O.ai, said:

“Partnering with Ingram Micro combines our expertise in AI platforms and solutions with their extensive partner ecosystem, enabling organisations to accelerate AI adoption at scale. Together, we can bring practical, production ready AI capabilities to more businesses and drive meaningful outcomes across industries in Australia and New Zealand.”

Hope McGarry, Vice President and Chief Country Executive, Ingram Micro Australia, said:

“We’re proud to collaborate with H2O.ai and bring genuine opensource Generative and Agentic AI leadership to our channel. This collaboration enables our partners to design and sell recurring AI services that may drive long term business impact, while helping address critical industry trends such as data sovereignty and ethical AI deployment.”

John Brown, Senior General Manager, Strategy, AI and Emerging Vendors, Ingram Micro Australia, added:

“H2O.ai is a crucial addition to our AI portfolio. Their opensource foundation, enterprise grade performance, and commitment to responsible AI align strongly with the needs of Australian and New Zealand organisations amid increasing scrutiny around AI ethics, sustainability, and governance. Our partners can now deliver production AI solutions faster and more profitably than ever before.”

Brook Gyde, General Manager, ASG and Cloud, Ingram Micro New Zealand, added:

“H2O.ai’s focus on sovereign and responsible AI aligns strongly with what New Zealand customers are looking for - transparency, control, and clear business outcomes. When combined with the capabilities of our Xvantage™ platform, this relationship helps partners design, quote, and transact AI solutions more efficiently, while creating differentiated cloud and managed services that deliver long term value.”

Availability

H2O.ai solutions are available immediately through Ingram Micro and the Xvantage™ platform across Australia and New Zealand. Partners can get started today by contacting their Ingram Micro Account Manager.

About H2O.ai

Founded in 2012, H2O.ai is on a mission to democratize AI. As the world’s leading agentic AI company, H2O.ai converges Generative and Predictive AI to help enterprises and public sector agencies develop purpose-built GenAI applications on their private data. With a focus on Sovereign AI—secure, compliant, and infrastructure-flexible deployments—H2O.ai delivers solutions that align with the highest standards of data privacy and control.

Its open-source technology is trusted by over 20,000 organizations worldwide, including more than half of the Fortune 500. H2O.ai powers AI transformation for companies like AT&T, Commonwealth Bank of Australia, Certis, Chipotle, Workday, Progressive Insurance, and NIH.

H2O.ai partners include NVIDIA, Dell Technologies, Deloitte, Ernst & Young (EY), Snowflake, AWS, Google Cloud Platform (GCP), VAST Data and MinIO. H2O.ai’s AI for Good program supports nonprofit groups, foundations, and communities in advancing education, healthcare, and environmental conservation. With a vibrant community of 2 million data scientists worldwide, H2O.ai aims to co-create valuable AI applications for all users.

H2O.ai has raised $256 million from investors, including Commonwealth Bank, NVIDIA, Goldman Sachs, Wells Fargo, Capital One, Nexus Ventures and New York Life.

For more information, visit www.h2o.ai.