Experian UK&I strengthens its leading digital verification capabilities with the addition of Konfir

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Experian, the global data and technology company, has today announced the expansion of its verification capabilities in the UK with the addition of Konfir.

Verification remains a challenge for many consumers during key life events. When confirming income or employment, or applying for finance, people are still required to complete checks that rely on slow, manual steps. These processes cause delays and disrupt the seamless digital experiences customers now expect.

Konfir delivers digital verification by combining Open Banking, Payroll and Tax data to give employers, landlords and lenders clear insight into income and up to six years of employment history.

Available in the financial services, tenant and employment markets, the integration further reinforces Experian’s current capability, enabling quicker checks, stronger fraud controls and more efficient operations for clients.

The addition of Konfir also supports Experian’s permissions-based data strategy and brings in a team with deep experience, who are already delivering these services at scale to over 6,000 businesses in the UK.

Malin Holmberg, CEO of Experian UK&I, said: “This is a significant moment for our business as it strengthens the next phase of our digital verification strategy. Having worked together since 2023, Konfir strengthens our existing income and employment verification capability, supporting simpler, faster and more seamless customer experiences. It also boosts our ability to innovate at pace, helping us deliver improvements sooner. We’re delighted to welcome the team and the expertise they will add to our business.”

Chris Milligan, CEO of Konfir, commented: “Our mission is simple: help people to progress through life’s key events more seamlessly and securely by improving how verification works. Over the past few years, we’ve been laser focused on this, scaling the Konfir platform across multiple industries and helping hundreds of thousands of people to change jobs, move homes, and access the financial products they need.

“By joining Experian, we can accelerate that mission. With access to new capabilities, datasets, and global reach, we’re excited to scale our impact, advance our international capabilities for clients, and move closer to becoming the leading infrastructure for verifications.”

About Experian

Experian is a global data and technology company, powering opportunities for people and businesses around the world. We help to redefine lending practices, uncover and prevent fraud, simplify healthcare, deliver digital marketing solutions, and gain deeper insights into the automotive market, all using our unique combination of data, analytics and software. We also assist millions of people to realise their financial goals and help them to save time and money.

We operate across a range of markets, from financial services to healthcare, automotive, agrifinance, insurance, and many more industry segments.

We invest in talented people and new advanced technologies to unlock the power of data and to innovate. A FTSE 100 Index company listed on the London Stock Exchange (EXPN), we have a team of 25,200 people across 33 countries. Our corporate headquarters are in Dublin, Ireland. Learn more at experianplc.com.

About Konfir

Konfir is certified against the UK Digital Identity & Attributes Trust Framework for the provision of verified employment and income data. By securely automating the administration of completing verifications, we are accelerating all areas of the modern economy from those switching jobs, to renting property, or obtaining credit.

Our focus is on protecting consumers by ensuring legal, transparent, and secure access to their employment and income records.

We help consumers get approvals faster while maintaining control over their data and are trusted by thousands of organisations to handle their affordability and verification processes.

Learn more at www.konfir.com