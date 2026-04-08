The SBB Research Group Foundation Sponsors Salute, Inc.

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Salute, Inc. collaborated in a volunteer initiative alongside the SBB Research Group Foundation, which partners with local nonprofits through its Champion A Charity Program.

Volunteers from the SBB Research Group Foundation visited a veteran who recently moved into a memory care facility. This visit was arranged through Salute, Inc., a nonprofit dedicated to supporting military service members, veterans, and their families during times of crisis. The volunteers brought dinner and spent the evening learning about his life, service, and passions.

The time spent together through conversation, music, and shared moments allowed volunteers to honor the veteran’s service and reinforce the Foundation’s commitment to recognizing dignity, companionship, and community engagement for those who have served.

“It was an incredible experience to share a meal and hear firsthand about his service and passions. We also got to hear him play guitar, which was a highlight of the night. This experience reminded us how small gestures can make a big difference,” said TJ McKiernan, a volunteer from the SBB Research Group Foundation.

Learn more about Salute Inc.’s mission and programs at https://www.saluteinc.org/

About the SBB Research Group Foundation

The SBB Research Group Foundation is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit that furthers the philanthropic mission of SBB Research Group LLC (SBBRG), a Chicago-based investment management firm led by Sam Barnett, Ph.D., and Matt Aven. The Foundation provides grants to support ambitious organizations solving unmet needs with thoughtful, long-term strategies. In addition, the Foundation sponsors the SBBRG STEM Scholarship, which supports students pursuing science, technology, engineering, and mathematics degrees.