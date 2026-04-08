Nacha Announces Walrus Security as a Preferred Partner for Account Validation, Fraud Monitoring, and Risk and Fraud Prevention

RESTON, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nacha today welcomed Walrus Security as a Nacha Preferred Partner for Account Validation, Fraud Monitoring, and Risk and Fraud Prevention.

“At a time when credit-push frauds such as business email compromise are on the rise, organizations should consider the controls they need about the payments they are sending.” Share

Walrus Security's DoubleCheck platform verifies the authenticity of ACH payment details before the payments are released. When payment instructions are created or changed, DoubleCheck confirms those details with the counterparty using identity verification based on multiple signals, establishing an independent control over beneficiary account information before transactions enter the ACH Network.

“At a time when credit-push frauds such as business email compromise are on the rise, organizations should consider the controls they need about the payments they are sending,” said Jane Larimer, Nacha President and CEO. “Nacha is pleased to welcome Walrus Security as a Preferred Partner.”

“Most payment fraud starts before a transaction ever reaches the network, when attackers manipulate payment instructions or substitute their own bank details. DoubleCheck lets organizations authenticate the counterparty before accepting ACH payment information, stopping fraudulent transactions before they are originated,” said Michael Walfish, Walrus Security Founder. “We’re excited to partner with Nacha to support stronger front-end controls across the ACH ecosystem.”

Nacha’s Preferred Partner Program is open to any technology solution provider whose offerings align with the Nacha strategy of advancing the ACH Network. For more information about the program, visit Nacha’s Preferred Partner page.

About Nacha

Nacha governs the thriving ACH Network, the payment system that drives safe, smart, and fast Direct Deposits and Direct Payments with the capability to reach all U.S. bank and credit union accounts. There were 35.2 billion ACH Network payments made in 2025, valued at $93 trillion. Through problem-solving and consensus-building among diverse payment industry stakeholders, Nacha advances innovation and interoperability in the payments system. Nacha develops rules and standards, provides industry solutions, and delivers education, accreditation, and advisory services.

About Walrus Security

Walrus Security protects organizations from payment fraud caused by business email compromise, vendor impersonation, and social engineering. Its DoubleCheck platform verifies payment instructions before funds are released and is backed by a transaction guarantee. Walrus’s clients include leading investment managers, corporations, and real estate firms, representing more than $1 trillion in assets under management.