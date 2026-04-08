LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Flik today announced the launch of its generative AI agent that is capable of producing text, image, video, and audio, while setting a new standard for safety, likeness protection, and intellectual property security. The company has already attracted a growing 50,000-person waitlist ahead of public access and is backed by leading investors such as A. Capital, SV Angel, Y Combinator, as well as Jason Ma, Bryan J. Pascual, Seth Demsey, Patrick Finnegan, Will Makris, and Jocelyn Chew, among others.

Flik Unveils Breakthrough Generative AI Agent with 50,000 Already on Waitlist. It is the safest, most creator-first AI platform—built to protect likeness, intellectual property, and enterprise-grade content at scale Share

Flik enables users to create complete creative work, from commercials and social media ads to full marketing campaigns, within a single, secure workspace simply by typing in easy prompts. Unlike traditional AI tools that prioritize speed over safeguards, Flik is built from the ground up to protect creators, talent, and enterprises. The platform enforces strict protections against likeness misuse, blocking real human faces and rejecting prompts that reference specific individuals, while proactively preventing the generation of copyrighted characters, branded content, or protected media.

Flik recently posted a viral A.I. video that has already surpassed 2.5 million views in just 72 hours, featuring Netflix “He’s All That” star Peyton Meyer appearing to drive the lane and deliver a two-handed dunk during an NBA game – leaving viewers stunned and sparking conversation across Hollywood.

Powering this experience, Flik seamlessly orchestrates leading generative models including Claude, Gemini, Nano, Seedance, and Eleven Labs, enabling each to perform at its best.

What sets Flik apart is its ability to produce complete creative work at unprecedented speed. In just hours, what once required entire teams, timelines, and tools now happens seamlessly:

A fully produced 20-minute TV episode — screenplay, consistent characters, multiple locations, 50+ animated scenes with dialogue and lip sync, original score, and final edit.

500+ product shots from a single image — every angle, lighting condition, studio, lifestyle, and detail, generated simultaneously.

A 30-slide investor deck — plus 10 tailored versions for different audiences, each with unique visuals and messaging.

In a single day, entire production pipelines come to life:

A full e-commerce catalog from just a few images — hero shots, lifestyle, packaging, and unboxing content.

Three months of social content across every platform, format, and aspect ratio—video and static included.

In days—not months—full-scale creative systems are built:

A 12-module training program — curriculum, visuals, quizzes, and narrated video walkthroughs.

A complete multi-channel campaign — ads, social, email, press kits, and investor updates—all generated in one place.

What used to take 15 vendors and three months now happens in days. What used to take days now happens in hours.

“Most AI tools today stop at generating pieces,” said Brennan Erbz, co-founder and CEO of Flik. “Flik was built to create complete work, but just as importantly, to do it responsibly. Protecting creators and their work isn’t optional, it’s foundational.”

Flik applies a rigorous, multi-layered moderation system across every stage of generation to prevent misuse before it happens. Its likeness protection systems actively detect and block real human faces and disallow prompts referencing specific people, ensuring no individual can be replicated or impersonated without consent.

The platform also enforces proactive intellectual property safeguards, identifying and rejecting requests involving copyrighted characters, brands, or protected media at the point of creation. Every asset generated within Flik is traceable and auditable, giving enterprises confidence in how content is produced and used.

Beyond moderation, Flik is designed as a secure, enterprise-grade environment. User data, projects, and outputs are never used to train AI models, and access controls ensure only authorized collaborators can view content. Built-in protections help prevent leaks, enforce compliance, and maintain full control over creative assets, while continuous security monitoring and reliable backups safeguard against potential risks.

“Creative professionals shouldn’t have to sacrifice control or security to use AI,” said Stafford Schlitt, co-founder and COO of Flik. “Flik is the platform that protects creators, talent, and brands so teams can move faster without ever compromising on ownership, safety, or trust.”

Erbz is a former Snap engineer who previously built and sold Hashletes, a digital platform backed by Khosla Ventures and licensed by the NFL. Schlitt spent a decade scaling infrastructure for data centers including Riot Platforms and driving growth through multiple exits.

The company’s engineering team combines AI researchers from the University of Pennsylvania and Cornell, many of whom have published work in multi-agent systems, with creative technologists from NYU Tisch and USC who specialize in building production-grade creative tools.

Follow Flik on Instagram: @flik.ai