Creative Solutions in Healthcare Implements AI Across 160 Skilled Nursing Facilities, Transforming Preadmission Through Partnership with ExaCare AI

FORT WORTH, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Creative Solutions in Healthcare today announced a company-wide rollout of a new AI-powered preadmission platform, ExaCare AI, now live across all 160 skilled nursing facilities (SNFs) soon to be 180. The initiative is already processing more than 1,500 referrals in the first days of launch and redefining how quickly and effectively patients can access post-acute care.

Within the first 48 hours of going live, ExaCare AI processed more than 1,500 patient referrals across Creative Solutions in Healthcare's skilled nursing facilities. Share

Texas's largest and most respected long-term care organization conducted extensive vetting to identify the right partner to address the pre-admission challenge and is turning to trusted partners, like ExaCare AI for a solution. With this rollout, Creative is setting a new expectation for what preadmission can be: fast, integrated, and patient-centered.

“As we continue to grow, we have to be just as intentional about how we scale our systems,” said Gary Blake, President and CEO of Creative Solutions in Healthcare. “This partnership allows us to handle a high volume of referrals, without sacrificing speed, quality, or accuracy.”

In healthcare, speed saves lives. And in the complex, often chaotic, world of patient admissions, time lost to paperwork, phone tag, and fragmented systems can mean the difference between a seamless transition and a delayed admission.

The impact of the partnership has been immediate and measurable. Within the first 48 hours of going live, ExaCare AI processed more than 1,500 patient referrals. A number that signals not just a successful launch, but an operational transformation in how the fifth largest post-acute care provider is doing business.

ExaCare AI is an established leader in healthcare technology, known for helping providers centralize referrals, analyze admissions packets, and handle reimbursement workflows with confidence so admissions teams can move faster. Creative Solutions saw an opportunity to bring that proven solution to scale, quickly. The implementation was completed in just days, marking one of the fastest and largest implementations of AI-driven technology in post-acute care.

“Creative Solutions has been an incredible partner in bringing this vision to life,” said ExaCare AI CEO, Laird Russell. “This deployment across Creative’s 160 SNFs demonstrates what’s possible when AI is applied thoughtfully to one of healthcare’s most complex workflows, enabling faster decisions, better coordination with hospital partners, and ultimately improved patient access to care.”

Artificial intelligence is gaining traction across the healthcare industry, and ExaCare supports one of the most significant challenges: the preadmission process. Today, many providers struggle through navigating multiple systems, portals, and communication channels. This slows down decisions and increases the risk of missed or incomplete information. ExaCare’s advanced integrations change that.

As a forward-thinking, technology-driven organization, Creative Solutions conducted extensive vetting to identify the right partner to address this challenge. Their partnership with ExaCare directly tackles key barriers in the admissions process, including:

Consolidates all referral sources into one streamlined system, eliminating the need to jump between platforms

Uses artificial intelligence to generate a clear, concise summary of each patient’s journey, enabling faster, more informed decision-making

Accelerates response times, strengthening relationships with hospital partners and referral sources

Processes high volume of referrals with improved efficiency and consistency across the organization

“We embrace innovation,” continued Blake. “We want to be intentional with AI, and disciplined in how we use it. Every tool we adopt is grounded in safety, compliance, and meaningful impact. Our responsibility is to build systems that support our people. Because when we remove the barriers and give time back to our teams, that time becomes what matters most: better care, stronger connections, and lives changed.”

Creative Solutions in Healthcare continues to build on its strong growth trajectory, now operating more than 180+ locations, including skilled nursing and assisted living. The company is projected to exceed 200 total locations before year’s end. This growth further solidifies the organization’s standing as the fifth largest skilled nursing provider in the country, underscoring both the scale of its operations and its continued investment in expanding access to high-quality care.

About Creative Solutions in Healthcare:

Founded in 2000 by Gary and Malisa Blake, Creative Solutions in Healthcare is a family-owned company headquartered in Fort Worth, TX. It started with the first acquisition of Granbury Care Center and has grown to operate more than 182 long-term care communities throughout the state of Texas. Each location still runs on the founding principle, 'a life lived for others is a life worthwhile'. Its mission is to provide the highest quality of care to aging adults, by investing in cutting-edge technology and embodying core values of Compassionate Clinical Care, Nutritious Meals, Enriching Lives, Valued Employees, and Unparalleled Cleanliness.

About ExaCare AI:

ExaCare AI is the leading AI platform for post-acute care operations. The ExaCare platform, which helps providers operate more efficiently and maximize reimbursement, is used across North America to streamline referrals, analyze admissions packets, and manage reimbursement workflows. ExaCare’s AI-powered capabilities accelerate decision-making, helping care teams respond faster, reduce administrative burden, improve accuracy, and capture more revenue. ExaCare AI is a private company now trusted by more than 2,000 facilities and agencies. Learn more at www.exacare.com.