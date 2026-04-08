Swisslog Healthcare Opens Doors to Boulder Chamber Manufacturing Group

BROOMFIELD, Colo.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Swisslog Healthcare, a leading supplier in pharmacy and transport automation solutions, hosted the Boulder Area Manufacturing Sector Partnership's first quarterly meeting of 2026 at its Broomfield facility. The gathering connected local manufacturing professionals with public partners to review available resources and discuss strategic priorities for the Boulder area manufacturing sector.

"We're thankful for Swisslog Healthcare providing a unique venue for the Manufacturing Sector Partnership to gather," said Matt Wiggins, AVP of Economic Vitality & Special Projects at the Boulder Chamber. "These collaborative sessions help strengthen our manufacturing community and develop solutions for shared challenges across the region."

The quarterly meeting marked an important milestone as the partnership enters its fourth year of operations. Key focus areas for 2026 include cultivating a strong workforce pipeline for manufacturing talent, connecting industry professionals to resources for operational challenges, and facilitating connections between industry and public partners in workforce development, economic development, and policy making.

"Swisslog Healthcare is happy to be part of the manufacturing and business community in the greater Denver area," said Cathy McKinney, Director of Operations at Swisslog Healthcare. "By hosting events like this, we not only showcase our innovative solutions but also contribute to building a stronger, more collaborative manufacturing ecosystem that benefits the entire region."

The meeting featured presentations from industry experts, including Jeff Sidders from the Colorado Department of Labor & Employment's Division of Vocational Rehabilitation, who highlighted services connecting employers with qualified candidates with disabilities. Sidders shared key statistics showing that approximately 35% of all students have a disability and unemployment for individuals with disabilities is roughly double that of those without. The presentation emphasized how inclusive hiring practices can address workforce shortages while reducing turnover and recruitment costs.

Additional presentations included insights from Scott Prindle and Dave Moore of Spatial Matters, who demonstrated how spatial computing technologies offer significant advantages for manufacturing training and workforce development through immersive learning experiences. Attendees concluded the session with a tour of Swisslog Healthcare's manufacturing facility, where they participated in hands-on demonstrations of the company's Pneumatic Tube Transport System, which streamlines hospital workflows by significantly reducing transport times for critical materials.

Learn more about the Boulder Area Manufacturing Sector Partnership at https://business.boulderchamber.com/events-calendar/Details/boulder-area-manufacturing-sector-partnership-1078048.

About Swisslog Healthcare

Swisslog Healthcare provides pharmacy workflow automations through robotic solutions and operational technology that enable hospitals and health systems to assist providers in treating patients across the continuum of care. Integrating transport and pharmacy automation, value-added services, and intelligent software, Swisslog Healthcare enables healthcare providers to respond to patients' needs quickly and with greater accuracy. The company minimizes many sources of operational waste, so providers achieve higher levels of productivity to impact the well-being of patients in positive ways. For more information, visit www.swisslog-healthcare.com.

About the Boulder Chamber of Commerce

The Boulder Chamber is a leader that strengthens business and advances economic vitality to cultivate strong communities in the Boulder region. With over 120 years of dedicated service to its members and the Boulder community, the Boulder Chamber’s flagship programs work together on behalf of members and the community to holistically elevate the region’s vitality. Whether you’re looking for economic data, help navigating—or advocating—local policy, or something else entirely, Your Chamber does that. For more information, visit boulderchamber.com.