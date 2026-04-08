ConnectiveRx and EagleForce Launch ShieldRx to Stop Pharmacy Misuse Before Claims Are Paid

WHIPPANY, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ConnectiveRx, a leading provider of technology-enabled patient support and access solution for branded and specialty medications, today announced the launch of ShieldRx, a pharmacy monitoring and misuse prevention engine developed in partnership with EagleForce, a leader in secure health data, real-time verification technologies, and pharmaceutical risk intelligence.

ShieldRx combines real-time intelligence and in-workflow intervention to identify and stop suspect pharmacy activity before payment, protecting gross-to-net performance. Share

As manufacturers face escalating pressure on gross‑to‑net performance driven by payer tactics, accumulator and maximizer programs, and growing pharmacy misuse, traditional post‑pay audits and retrospective controls are no longer sufficient. ShieldRx delivers proactive, in-workflow protection that identifies and stops suspect activity before claims are paid.

The latest solution in ConnectiveRx’s robust Gross-to-Net Protection platform, ShieldRx combines ConnectiveRx’s expertise in affordability program design and real‑time adjudication with EagleForce’s advanced identity, compliance, and transaction‑level intelligence to deliver the industry’s first fully integrated pharmacy misuse prevention solution embedded directly into the pharmacy workflow.

Pharmacy misuse and invalid copay behavior contribute to $5B in manufacturer revenue loss each year. ShieldRx was developed to confront this problem head‑on through:

AI- driven risk models trained on large‑scale pharmacy, patient, prescriber, and historical claims data to surface statistically abnormal behavior

trained on large‑scale pharmacy, patient, prescriber, and historical claims data to surface statistically abnormal behavior Real- time, in- workflow risk scoring that identifies suspect transactions before payment

that identifies suspect transactions High- speed claim evaluation returning pass/fail decisions in seconds

returning pass/fail decisions in seconds A pharmacist-accessible resolution center enabling immediate follow‑up, verification, and documentation

By intercepting and preventing invalid activity in real time, ShieldRx enables manufacturers to safeguard copay investments, strengthen program integrity, and ensure affordability funds are used as intended while deploying seamlessly within existing pharmacy workflows.

“Manufacturers are under unprecedented pressure to protect gross‑to‑net performance without disrupting patient access,” said Cindy Baksh, Chief Product Officer, ConnectiveRx. “ShieldRx sets a new standard for proactive oversight, giving brands real‑time protection, clearer insight, and greater confidence in the integrity of every claim.”

“ShieldRx represents a game-changing advancement in how manufacturers protect gross‑to‑net,” said Stanley Campbell, Jr. Chief Executive Officer, EagleForce. “By combining EagleForce’s real‑time identity and transaction intelligence with ConnectiveRx’s embedded pharmacy workflows and scale, manufacturers can identify and stop suspect behavior in seconds, before payment, without disrupting legitimate patient access.”

Pilot implementations across high-volume brands have already demonstrated impressive detection performance, operational readiness, and strong ROI.

To contact our business development team or meet with us at the AXS26 Summit, visit www.connectiverx.com.

About ConnectiveRx

ConnectiveRx is a leading technology-enabled pharmaceutical services company delivering patient and provider support, access, and adherence solutions for specialty and branded medications. In 2025, McKinsey & Company independently ranked ConnectiveRx #1 in copay services and highest in Net Promoter Score across the patient support services landscape. The company's solutions include the industry's leading patient engagement and access platform (hub services), patient and provider adherence messaging, patient affordability programs, and the iconic Physicians' Desk Reference, now known as the Prescribers' Digital Reference. To learn more, visit www.connectiverx.com or follow us on LinkedIn @ConnectiveRx.

About EagleForce Health

EagleForce Health is a healthcare analytics company providing real time intelligence and compliance focused solutions that support informed access, program integrity, and regulatory oversight across the pharmaceutical and healthcare landscape. www.TheEagleForce.net