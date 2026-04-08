Powered by Nmbr, Paiday Introduces Industry-First Payroll Model for Accounting Firms

TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nmbr, Canada’s first dedicated embedded payroll infrastructure provider, has partnered with Paiday, a firm-first payroll platform built for accounting and bookkeeping firms, to deliver a new approach to payroll designed for how Canadian businesses actually operate today.

Through the partnership, Paiday is using Nmbr’s embedded payroll infrastructure to power a payroll experience built specifically for accounting firms, allowing compliant payroll to run directly within the systems firms already use to manage clients.

The partnership addresses a long-standing gap in Canada’s payroll ecosystem: while payroll is a critical function for every business, the systems that power it have seen little meaningful innovation in decades, particularly for small and mid-sized businesses and the accounting firms that support them.

For many Canadian accounting firms, payroll is one of the most operationally complex and error-prone services they offer. Most payroll software in Canada was built for one business running its own payroll, but today’s accounting firms often manage dozens, or even hundreds, of payrolls across different clients, platforms and provinces, and are often forced to juggle multiple platforms, track deadlines manually, and resolve errors that originate from the limitations of the software itself.

“Payroll is one of the last areas of business software that hasn’t kept up with the pace of technology,” said Rachel Fisch, CEO of Paiday. “For years, firms have had to settle for clunky systems, manual workarounds, disconnected platforms, and compliance headaches because the technology hasn’t kept up with how they actually operate. Today’s reality means firms aren’t running one payroll. They’re managing dozens at once, and tools haven’t evolved to support that.”

While legacy providers have focused on large enterprises or direct-to-business solutions, small and medium-sized businesses have been left to navigate fragmented tools, putting them at risk of errors, financial penalties from government regulatory bodies, and operational breakdowns when payroll isn’t handled correctly. Nmbr and Paiday are rethinking payroll from the ground up, embedding it directly into the software platforms businesses and service providers already use.

These inefficiencies have real consequences. Errors in payroll can lead to incorrect T4s, delayed Records of Employment (ROEs), and mismatches with Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) balances, creating downstream risk for both firms and their clients.

Paiday offers a centralized payroll hub that allows accounting firms to see and manage all client payrolls in one place, regardless of which payroll provider each client is using. It also provides a purpose-built payroll engine designed for Canadian compliance, along with integrations into practice management tools and AI-driven workflows to reduce manual work.

“Payroll has been stuck for decades, even as the rest of business software has moved on,” said Simon Bourgeois, CEO of Nmbr. “We’re embedding payroll for the industries left behind, directly into the platforms businesses already use. That fundamentally changes how payroll is delivered: making it more integrated, more automated, and far less reliant on legacy systems that weren’t designed for today’s workflows.”

With ongoing talent shortages and increasing compliance expectations, accounting firms are struggling to scale their payroll services using existing tools. By centralizing workflows and reducing manual processes, platforms like Paiday aim to help firms increase capacity without increasing risk.

Together, Nmbr and Paiday are bringing a made-in-Canada approach to modernizing payroll that reflects the realities of Canadian businesses, regulatory requirements, and the professionals who support them.

About Nmbr

Nmbr is Canada’s first dedicated embedded payroll software provider, designed to simplify how businesses build and launch their own payroll software. Founded by co-founders and seasoned industry experts, Simon Bourgeois, Drew Millington, and Kevin Langlois, Nmbr simplifies the complexities of building payroll systems by offering APIs and embeddable front-end components that eliminate the challenge of building payroll software— while significantly reducing ongoing administrative burden and costs.

About Paiday

Paiday is a firm-first payroll platform built for Canadian accounting and bookkeeping firms, designed to simplify how firms manage payroll across multiple clients. Founded by co-founders and seasoned accounting industry experts, Rachel Fisch and Brian Clare, CPA, MBA, and built specifically for the Canadian market, Paiday addresses the complexity of CRA compliance, T4s, ROEs and statutory calculations, while providing a centralized system to manage all payrolls in one place. By combining a unified payroll hub with integrations and automation, Paiday reduces manual work, improves accuracy and helps firms scale their payroll services with confidence.