LIFT Academy to Teach NASA Astronaut Candidates to Fly

GALVESTON, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--LIFT Academy, the flight training subsidiary of Republic Airways Holdings Inc., has been awarded a contract by NASA to provide specialized flight training for astronaut candidates. At LIFT Academy's Galveston campus, members of NASA’s astronaut corps receive standardized training in fundamental pilot knowledge and skills, progressing from the theory and science of flight all the way through solo flight and instrument operations.

"To provide this foundational flight proficiency for NASA’s astronaut candidates is a responsibility that our entire team is honored to undertake." Share

The approximately 12-week program delivers more than 160 hours of combined ground school, simulator instruction, and actual flight time, covering both Visual Flight Rules (VFR) and Instrument Flight Rules (IFR) operations. Training will be conducted aboard the Diamond DA40NG, a state-of-the-art turbodiesel aircraft equipped with advanced glass cockpit avionics. Candidates who meet program requirements will “solo,” one of aviation's most enduring and iconic personal milestones, up to three times before graduation.

“At LIFT, we pride ourselves on a training environment that translates complex theory into precise operational skill,” said Ed Bagden, LIFT’s Director of Operations and Academic Programs. “To provide this foundational flight proficiency for NASA’s astronaut candidates is a responsibility that our entire team is honored to undertake. We’re committed to ensuring every candidate, regardless of their prior flight experience, meets the standards required for mission success.”

The selection reflects LIFT Academy's standing as one of the nation's premier flight training institutions. Founded by Republic Airways in 2018, LIFT has grown into one of the largest flight academies in the United States, training hundreds of students annually across campuses in Indianapolis, Indiana; Galveston, Texas; Myrtle Beach, South Carolina; Columbia, South Carolina and Tuskegee, Alabama. The Galveston campus, which opened in December 2023, offers exceptional flying conditions along the Gulf Coast and the specialized infrastructure to support a program of this caliber and consequence.

Today’s announcement complements LIFT’s partnership with Tuskegee University, where LIFT is training a new generation of aviators at the historic Moton Field, home to one of American aviation's most iconic legacies. It was at Moton Field that the Tuskegee Airmen, the first African American military aviators in U.S. history, earned their wings during World War II. From that storied airfield to the training of astronaut candidates bound for space, LIFT Academy is proud to have earned a place on a continuum defined by the enduring human drive to fly.

The NASA astronaut candidate training program is scheduled to run through June 2026.

About LIFT Academy

LIFT Academy (Leadership in Flight Training) is a flight school founded by Republic Airways Holdings Inc. in 2018 and committed to providing rigorous, affordable training for aspiring aviation professionals of all backgrounds. LIFT Academy operates campuses in Indianapolis, Indiana; Galveston, Texas; Myrtle Beach, South Carolina; Columbia, South Carolina and Tuskegee, Alabama, in partnership with Tuskegee University. LIFT graduates have a direct pathway to a career as a first officer at Republic Airways.

For more information, visit flywithlift.com.