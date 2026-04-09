SLB OneSubsea Awarded Contract for Shenandoah Field

HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Global energy technology company SLB (NYSE: SLB) announced that its SLB OneSubsea joint venture was awarded a contract by Beacon Offshore Energy (BOE) Exploration and Production LLC to deliver a high‑pressure, high‑temperature (HPHT) multiphase boosting system for the Shenandoah field in the Gulf of America.

The award reflects continued investment in deepwater developments, where advanced subsea systems are being applied to improve recovery. SLB OneSubsea’s HPHT multiphase boosting system is engineered to operate reliably above 15,000 psi, addressing operating conditions that exceed the limits of conventional subsea solutions.

"Our engagement with BOE began in January 2025, enabling us to design a subsea boosting solution tailored to the field’s operating conditions,” said Andreas Fjellbirkeland, vice president, Processing Systems, SLB OneSubsea. “As operators continue to invest in deepwater projects in the Gulf of America, this type of technology plays a critical role in accelerating production and improving recovery."

Key points

SLB OneSubsea has been awarded a contract by BOE Exploration & Production LLC to deliver a multiphase boosting system for the Shenandoah field in the Gulf of America

The system is engineered to reliably operate above 15,000 psi, surpassing conventional subsea solutions and addressing advanced HPHT field demands

SLB OneSubsea’s processing technology supports enhanced oil recovery, faster production, and increased field value for BOE

About SLB

SLB (NYSE: SLB) is a global technology company that has driven energy innovation for 100 years. With a global footprint in more than 100 countries and employees representing almost twice as many nationalities, we work each day on innovating oil and gas, delivering digital at scale, decarbonizing industries, and developing and scaling new energy systems that accelerate the energy transition. Find out more at slb.com.

About SLB OneSubsea

SLB OneSubsea is driving a new subsea era leveraging digital and technology innovation to optimize our customers’ oil and gas production, reduce emissions in subsea operations, and unlock the large potential of subsea solutions to shape a sustainable energy future. SLB OneSubsea is a joint venture backed by SLB, Aker Solutions, and Subsea7 headquartered in Oslo and Houston, with 10,000 employees across the world. Find out more at onesubsea.slb.com.

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