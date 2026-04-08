NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CheckAlt, a leader in integrated receivables and payment processing solutions, has partnered with FRONTSTEPS, a leading provider of community association management software, to become an exclusive lockbox provider. This new partnership delivers an integrated receivables solution that helps property management companies and community associations streamline payment workflows, reduce manual processing, and improve visibility into incoming payments.

CheckAlt and FRONTSTEPS partner to streamline receivables for Community Association Management Share

Integrated into the FRONTSTEPS community association management platform, CheckAlt’s comprehensive lockbox solution gives management teams a more connected way to handle inbound payments across mail, online, and in-person channels. By centralizing payment intake within a single workflow, the integration helps reduce manual reconciliation, improve visibility, and accelerate access to funds.

Three CheckAlt payment solutions are now available through FRONTSTEPS:

Traditional Lockbox digitizes mailed check payments through secure off-site processing centers, reducing manual effort and speeding up funds availability.

Electronic Lockbox keeps online banking bill pay payments digital from start to finish, eliminating paper conversions while enhancing security and reconciliation.

Remote Deposit Capture brings lockbox functionality on-site, enabling property managers to scan and process checks the same day through a secure, hosted platform.

“Property management teams are juggling enough already,” said Jason Schwabline, Chief Commercial Officer at CheckAlt. “They shouldn’t have to stitch together receivables workflows across multiple systems just to know what’s been paid. Working hand-in-hand with FRONTSTEPS, we’re making it easier to manage incoming payments, reduce friction, and improve visibility where it matters most.”

Bringing payment workflows directly into the FRONTSTEPS environment enables property management companies to gain faster access to funds, improved reporting visibility, and less operational friction across receivables processes.

"Having CheckAlt’s lockbox capabilities integrated within the FRONTSTEPS platform strengthens how our clients manage payments at scale,” said Matt DeWolf, CEO of FRONTSTEPS. “We are focused on delivering the most efficient, end-to-end operating system for community management. This partnership streamlines back-office workflows and elevates the payment experience for both management teams and the communities they serve.”

About CheckAlt

CheckAlt is a leader in payment management, delivering a complete receivables solution that seamlessly processes both paper and digital payments. From traditional lockbox services to our advanced electronic lockbox, and from ACH to credit and debit card payments, we simplify B2B and C2B transactions for hundreds of financial institutions, fintechs, and businesses nationwide. Organizations trust CheckAlt to accelerate payment processing, improve operational efficiency, and deliver secure, digital-first solutions. With innovation and a commitment to exceptional service at our core, we empower businesses to manage payments more efficiently and securely.

For more information, visit www.checkalt.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

About FRONTSTEPS

FRONTSTEPS is the leading provider of software solutions for community association management, revolutionizing how communities operate and connect. Our powerful ecosystem enhances homeowner experiences and streamlines operations for management companies and association boards. With intuitive portals, robust accounting integrations, mobile apps, and industry-leading security, FRONTSTEPS empowers property managers, board members, and residents with the tools they need for seamless communication, effective collaboration, and efficient management.

To learn more, visit www.FRONTSTEPS.com