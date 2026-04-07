Atar Capital Signs New Headquarters Lease at 1950 Avenue of the Stars in Century City

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Atar Capital, a Los Angeles-based global private investment firm, today announced it has signed a lease at 1950 Avenue of the Stars in Century City. The space solidifies the firm’s roots in the business and financial hub it has proudly called home since 2016, and symbolizes where Atar Capital is headed as it celebrates its 10th anniversary in 2026.

Since its inception by Founder and Managing Partner Cyrus Nikou, the firm has grown into a globally renowned organization, managing more than 14,500 employees around the world. The new office space at 1950 Avenue of the Stars will serve as the firm's official global base of operations, housing its M&A, business development, and operations teams under one roof.

"Century City is not just where we work — this city has been the backdrop for every deal we have closed, every company we have reshaped, and every milestone we have celebrated over the past decade,” said Cyrus Nikou, Founder and Managing Partner of Atar Capital. "We’re proud to have signed this new lease in the heart of Los Angeles, and as we enter 2026, we are more committed than ever to this community, to our affiliate companies, and to the work that still lies ahead."

The anticipated move will maintain Atar Capital’s presence at the center of Los Angeles's most active financial corridor, alongside some of the country's most prominent investment firms, law practices, and corporate offices. It follows a period of strong deal activity across the firm’s comprehensive, cross-industry portfolio, underscoring Atar’s deep expertise in the lower middle market as well as its momentum heading into its second decade. Atar Capital's approach toward operational excellence and overall impact investment are already setting the stage for a pivotal 2026, particularly in sectors that are foundational to the community needs and service infrastructure of tomorrow.

About Atar Capital

Atar Capital is a global private investment firm that partners with a wide range of lower middle market businesses exhibiting opportunities for growth, revitalization and significant value creation. Atar Capital’s principals have collectively completed 90 private equity transactions across 18 countries worldwide.

Atar Capital’s combination of operational expertise, industry knowledge, and investment experience provides a unique edge in creating value and working as a true partner with its affiliate companies. The firm assists in activities ranging from growing the business to improving operations and financial performance, leveraging all available resources and talent within Atar’s leadership team, as well as its bench of seasoned senior advisors with deep sector and functional expertise. For more information, please visit www.atarcapital.com.