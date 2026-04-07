Roots Partners with Beloved Korean Character ZANMANG LOOPY for Limited-Edition Collection

TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Global lifestyle brand, Roots Corporation ("Roots,") (TSX: ROOT) unveils its latest international collaboration with ZANMANG LOOPY: the super-popular meme-driven Korean beaver Character beloved by younger generations, just in time for International Beaver Day.

“This collaboration reinforces our shared values: the joy of discovery, celebrating community, reconnecting with nature, and embracing the playful side of Roots, as we continue to reach the next generation of fans." Share

Known for her signature pink look and vibrant personality, ZANMANG LOOPY brings a playful charm to this limited-edition Spring/Summer collection. Paired with Roots iconic beaver, “Buddy,” a symbol that represents Canada’s nature and community spirit, the series delivers a warm and joy-filled summer experience for ZANMANG LOOPY’s biggest fans. As two beloved beaver characters, ZANMANG LOOPY and Buddy come together seamlessly in a playful yet natural brand integration, bridging cultures through a shared symbol of nature, community, and curiosity.

A Cross-Border Friendship on a Journey into Nature: Roots x ZANMANG LOOPY’s Canadian Getaway

Inspired by the outdoors, the collection invites fans to slow down, reconnect with nature, and rediscover life’s gentle rhythms. Under the theme of “ZANMANG LOOPY’s Canadian Getaway,” fans can follow ZANMANG LOOPY’s journey across Canada: from Toronto’s lively streets to sunlit forests, cozy cabins, and sparkling lakes. ZANMANG LOOPY strolls through meadows, pauses by the water, admires cherry blossoms, and even glides across the lake in a canoe, embracing a calmer pace.

“ZANMANG LOOPY’s cheerful spirit and our iconic Buddy the Beaver were made for each other,” said Melinda McDonald, Vice President, Wholesale & Business Development, Roots Corporation. “This collaboration reinforces our shared values: the joy of discovery, celebrating community, reconnecting with nature, and embracing the playful side of Roots, as we continue to reach the next generation of fans. The story beautifully captures our own origin story.”

Roots x ZANMANG LOOPY Collection Highlights

Each design combines ZANMANG LOOPY’s signature pink accents with Roots nature-inspired graphics: forests, cabins, lakes, bringing a relaxed yet vibrant spring aesthetic to life for every day wear, crafted with quality and ease Roots is known for. The full limited-edition collection includes:

Roots X ZANMANG LOOPY Women T-Shirt (in Egret / Varsity Green / Bubble Pink): $48 CAD

Roots X ZANMANG LOOPY Kids T-Shirt (in Egret / Bubble Pink): $38.00 CAD

Roots X ZANMANG LOOPY Baseball Cap (in Egret / Bubble Pink): $34.00 CAD

Roots X ZANMANG LOOPY Tote Bag (in Bubble Pink): $34.00 CAD

Roots X ZANMANG LOOPY Bag Charm: $28.00 CAD

Roots X ZANMANG LOOPY Gender-Free Hoodie (in Varsity Green / Bubble Pink): $128.00 CAD

Roots X ZANMANG LOOPY Gender-Free Short (Varsity Green / Bubble Pink): $68.00 CAD

Roots X ZANMANG LOOPY Gender-Free T-Shirt (Egret / Midnight Grey / Faded Jade): $54.00 CAD

The collection is now available in gender-free, women’s, and kids’ fits at Roots.com, select retail locations across Canada, Roots Taiwan stores and roots.com.tw, and on Tmall in China.

For more information about the Roots x ZANMANG LOOPY collection:

North America

- Visit Roots.com or @Roots on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, Pinterest, LinkedIn

Taiwan

- Shop Roots on the Roots Official App, Roots Taiwan Website

- Shop Roots Taiwan LINE: @rootstaiwan｜https://lin.ee/2a2UVUg

- Follow Roots Taiwan Facebook and Roots Taiwan Instagram

China

- Shop Roots on Tmall Flagship Store: Roots天猫旗舰店

- Follow Roots on Rednote, Douyin, Weibo, Wechat

About Roots

Founded in 1973 in a small cabin in Northern Ontario, Roots has grown into a global lifestyle brand with over 100 stores across Canada, two in the United States, and an international e-commerce platform serving markets around the world. Roots also operates more than 100 partner stores in Asia and an official Tmall flagship store in China. The brand designs, markets, and sells a complete collection of apparel, leather goods, footwear, and accessories for women, men, and children, celebrated for their comfort, quality, and timeless style. Roots products are crafted to help people feel at home in nature, ready for everyday moments and life’s many adventures. Roots Corporation owns the brands “Roots” and “Roots Canada.”

About ZANMANG LOOPY

ZANMANG LOOPY is a spin-off brand born from a viral meme trend featuring Loopy from the kids’ animation “Pororo the Little Penguin”. Its quirky charm, reflected in the name “ZANMANG” meaning “bold but cute,” and its relatable Gen Z identity quickly gained traction on social media, building a strong and loyal fan base.

Building on its strong presence in Korea and China, ZANMANG LOOPY is rapidly expanding globally through SNS-driven content, diverse product lines, retail experiences, and cross-brand collaborations. Its playful and bold personality shines through in relatable everyday moments - such as part-time jobs, studying, and eating - resonating with Gen Z through its honest and humorous tone.