Mercer Advisors Expands New Jersey Presence With Addition of Personal Financial Solutions

DENVER--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mercer Global Advisors, Inc. (“Mercer Advisors”), a national Registered Investment Adviser (RIA), today announced the addition of Personal Financial Solutions (PFS), a Manasquan, New Jersey-based advisory firm overseeing approximately $150 million in client assets. The addition further strengthens Mercer Advisors’ established presence in New Jersey, complementing its existing offices in Marlboro and Morristown and adding scale in a key East Coast market.

Founded in 1996 by Kenneth LeBlanc, Personal Financial Solutions provides personalized investment management and comprehensive financial planning tailored to clients’ unique needs and objectives. The firm is known for building globally diversified portfolios and maintaining a disciplined, long-term approach to wealth management.

“After nearly three decades of serving clients with roots in Southern Monmouth County Beach Towns and across New Jersey, it was important for me to find a partner that shares my commitment to personalized, fiduciary advice,” said Kenneth LeBlanc, founder and CEO of Personal Financial Solutions. “Mercer Advisors’ planning-led approach and national resources means clients will continue to receive thoughtful, globally diversified investment management, while gaining access to additional capabilities that support their evolving needs. Just as importantly, this partnership creates long-term continuity for my clients.”

In seeking a long-term partner, Personal Financial Solutions sought to ensure a smooth succession plan and continuity of care for its clients. The partnership also provides expanded services for PFS clients, including financial planning and estate planning, all integrated through their dedicated advisor.

“This partnership reflects our continued focus on adding high-quality, planning-oriented firms in markets where we already have a strong foundation,” said Martine Lellis, Executive Managing Partner, M&A Partner Development at Mercer Advisors. “Kenneth and his team built a respected practice grounded in disciplined portfolio construction and deep client relationships. By joining forces, we’re enhancing our scale in New Jersey while preserving the personalized service his clients value.”

For more information about partnering with Mercer Advisors, please visit partnerwithus.merceradvisors.com.

About Mercer Advisors

Mercer Global Advisors, Inc. was named the #1 ranked RIA firm in the nation for two years in a row according to Barron’s 2025 and 2024 Top 100 Registered Investment Advisor Firms. Founded in 1985, Mercer Advisors has been trusted to help families amplify and simplify their financial lives. The company offers comprehensive, fee-based family office services, including financial planning, estate and tax planning, insurance solutions, and corporate trustee and trust administration services. Mercer Advisors is majority owned by Oak Hill Capital, Genstar Capital, and Altas Partners. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. is headquartered in Denver, Colorado, is privately held, has over 1,560 employees, and operates nationally through more than 110 locations. Mercer Advisors has $98 billion in client assets. For more information, visit merceradvisors.com and merceradvisors.com/partnerwithus.

Important Information

Company statistics as January 31, 2026. Client assets refers to client assets under management (AUM) and client assets under advisement (AUA) as well as assets gained from recent acquisitions where the advisory agreements have been properly assigned to Mercer Global Advisors, but the custodial accounts have yet to be transferred and/or the accounts have yet to be migrated to Mercer Global Advisors’ portfolio management system.

“Mercer Advisors” is a brand name used by several affiliated legal entities owned by Mercer Advisors, Inc., including, Mercer Global Advisors, Inc., an SEC registered investment adviser providing investment advisory and family office services; Mercer Advisors Private Asset Management, Inc., an SEC registered investment adviser providing discretionary investment management services to affiliated private funds; Mercer Advisors Tax Services LLC, a tax services and accounting firm; Heim, Young and Associates, Inc., (MA Brokerage Solutions) a broker/dealer, member FINRA/SIPC; and Mercer Advisors Insurance Services LLC, (MAIS) an insurance agency.

Mercer Advisors is not a law firm and does not provide legal advice to clients. All Estate planning document preparation and other legal advice are provided through select third parties, with which Mercer Advisors has a contractual relationship. Mercer Advisors Tax Services, LLC, does not provide financial audit, assurance, compilations, or forensic accounting services. Each individual tax situation is unique, depending on complexity, additional fees may apply. Insurance products are provided by Mercer Advisors Insurance Services, LLC (MAIS), which places individual life, disability, long term care coverage, and property and casualty coverage through select insurance companies. Trustee services are offered through select third parties with which a client would sign an additional agreement, and additional fees may apply.

2025 and 2024 - Barron’s Top 100 RIA methodology

Mercer Global Advisors, Inc. was ranked #1 for non-mega RIA firms. Advisers who wish to be ranked fill out a 100+ question survey about their practice. Barron's verifies that data with regulatory databases and then Barron's applies their rankings formula to the data to generate a ranking. The formula features three major categories of calculations: (1) Assets (2) Revenue (3) Quality of practice. In each of those categories Barron's does multiple sub calculations including asset type, growth, client retention, technology spending, succession planning, diversity of their teams, charitable and philanthropic work and compliance records. No fee was paid for participation in the ranking, however, Mercer Advisors has paid a fee to Barron's to use the ranking in marketing.

Please Note: Limitations. Neither rankings and/or recognitions by unaffiliated rating services, publications, media, or other organizations, nor the achievement of any professional designation, certification, degree, or license, membership in any professional organization, or any amount of prior experience or success, should be construed by a client or prospective client as a guarantee that they will experience a certain level of results if Mercer Advisors or its investment professionals are engaged, or continues to be engaged, to provide investment advisory services. A fee was not paid by either Mercer Advisors or its investment professionals to receive the award or ranking. The award or ranking is based upon specific criteria and methodology. No ranking or recognition should be construed as an endorsement by any past or current client of Mercer Advisors or its investment professionals.