Genasys Announces New Protective Communications and Emergency Management Service Orders

SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--​​Genasys Inc. (NASDAQ: GNSS), the global leader in Protective Communications™, today announced new Genasys Protect orders in California from the cities of San Jose, Palo Alto, Milpitas, and Burbank, and the Santa Clara Fire District. More than 25.5 million residents and millions of visitors are now covered by Genasys Protect in California. In Idaho, Latah County selected Genasys Protect to replace its previous emergency management provider.

Genasys CEO, Richard Danforth, said, "Increasing Genasys Protect deployments in California, Idaho, and other states reflect more orders and broader adoption. With our full suite of Protective Communications solutions, Genasys is rapidly becoming the go-to provider of vital public safety technology and services, positioning the company for long-term growth and rising recurring revenue.”

Stephen Sickler, Vice President of Genasys SaaS Field Operations, said, “Genasys Protect software solutions and hardware systems provide critical communications coverage for millions of residents and visitors throughout the United States. No other platform delivers the precision, speed, and clarity of information provided by the zone-based and targeted map-based updates of Genasys Protect.”

Genasys Protect provides unified public safety infrastructure for community engagement and all hazards, including intelligent zone-based alerting, clear, targeted messaging, data-driven decision making, secure inter-agency collaboration, and more. Genasys’ protective communications hardware and software facilitate proactive preparedness and diverse multi-channel communication to ensure first responders, emergency managers, and communities are “Ready when it matters”.

About Genasys Inc.

Genasys is the global leader in Protective Communications™, providing the most comprehensive portfolio of preparedness, response, and analytics software and hardware solutions available. The company’s Long Range Acoustic Device® (LRAD®) and Protect Platform, which includes Genasys Protect® and Genasys Evertel®, are designed around one premise: ensuring organizations and public safety agencies are Ready when it matters®. Protecting people and saving lives for over 40 years, Genasys covers more than 155 million people in all 50 states and in over 100 countries worldwide. For more information, visit genasys.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Except for historical information contained herein, the matters discussed are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. You should not place undue reliance on these statements. We base these statements on particular assumptions that we have made in light of our industry experience, the stage of product and market development as well as our perception of historical trends, current market conditions, current economic data, expected future developments and other factors that we believe are appropriate under the circumstances. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those suggested in any forward-looking statement. The risks and uncertainties in these forward-looking statements include without limitation risks relating to the effects of continued geopolitical unrest and regional conflicts, including the conflict in Iran and its effect on global oil supply and prices, receiving timely payment under, regulatory uncertainties surrounding, or disruptions in governmental support or funding of, the Puerto Rico project, our reliance on a limited number of customers, the likely need for additional capital, actual or perceived failures or breaches of our information and security systems, continued funding of government spending, the timing of such funding, general economic and business conditions, including unforeseen weakness in the Company’s markets, competition, changes in technology and methods of marketing, changes in customer order patterns, changes in product mix, continued success in technological advances and delivering technological innovations, market acceptance of the Company’s products, shortages in components or price increases that cannot be passed on to customers, inability to fully realize the expected benefits from acquisitions and restructurings or delays in realizing such benefits, challenges in integrating acquired businesses and achieving anticipated synergies, changes to export regulations, difficulties in retaining key employees and customers, changes in the market for microcap stocks regardless of growth and value and various other factors beyond our control. Risks and uncertainties are identified and discussed in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These forward-looking statements are based on information and management’s expectations as of the date hereof. Future results may differ materially from our current expectations. For more information regarding potential risks and uncertainties, see the “Risk Factors” section of the Company’s Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2025. Genasys Inc. disclaims any intent or obligation to publicly update or revise forward-looking statements, except as otherwise specifically stated.