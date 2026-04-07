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Sigma Audio Networks, Powered by MediaCo, Expands National Platform with Don Cheto and HOT 97 Mornings with Mero

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sigma Audio Networks, powered by MediaCo Holding Inc. (Nasdaq: MDIA), today announced a significant expansion of its national audio platform, adding two leading multicultural franchises: Don Cheto and HOT 97 Mornings with Mero.

Under the agreements:

  • Sigma Audio Networks becomes the exclusive national home of Don Cheto, overseeing syndication and national advertising sales
  • HOT 97 Mornings with Mero will be syndicated nationally, expanding distribution beyond its flagship station, WQHT-FM (HOT 97) in New York

These additions strengthen Sigma’s ability to deliver scaled, personality-driven audio programming to multicultural audiences across terrestrial and digital platforms.

“This expansion reflects the growing demand for culturally relevant, personality-led audio at scale,” said Brian Fisher, Chief Revenue Officer, MediaCo. “By bringing leading franchises like Don Cheto and HOT 97 Mornings with Mero onto the Sigma platform, we are strengthening our ability to deliver both reach and impact for advertisers.”

Don Cheto is one of the most recognized personalities in Spanish-language radio, with a long-standing presence across U.S. Hispanic audiences. Through Sigma, the show will expand its national footprint with centralized distribution and monetization.

Originally launched on HOT 97, HOT 97 Mornings with Mero has quickly established itself as a leading multicultural morning program, combining music, humor, and culturally relevant conversation with strong appeal across Hispanic and Black audiences.

“Both Don Cheto and HOT 97 Mornings with Mero represent the type of content that drives audience engagement today—authentic, culturally connected, and built around strong personalities and teams,” said Elisa Torres, President & CEO, Sigma Audio Networks. “Through Sigma, we are scaling that content nationally across broadcast and digital platforms.”

This expansion supports Sigma Audio Networks’ strategy to reach 150 million multicultural consumers across the United States, combining heritage brands, original programming, and multi-platform distribution.

About Sigma Audio Networks

Sigma Audio Networks, powered by MediaCo, is an audience-led audio platform designed to reach multicultural consumers at scale across the United States. By combining heritage stations, original programming, and digital distribution, Sigma delivers solutions for brands seeking meaningful connection and measurable impact. Learn more at https://sigma.audio.

About MediaCo

MediaCo Holding Inc. (Nasdaq: MDIA) is a diverse-owned, multi-platform media company serving multicultural audiences nationwide. Its brands include HOT 97, WBLS, EstrellaTV, Estrella News, Que Buena Los Angeles, and the Don Cheto Radio Network, reaching more than 20 million people each month across audio, television, digital, and streaming platforms. Learn more at https://mediaco.now.

Contacts

Sigma Audio Networks
For syndication opportunities: bnavas@sigma.audio
For sales: jcorelli@sigma.audio

MediaCo
Media Contact: press@mediacoholding.com

Industry:

Sigma Audio Networks

NASDAQ:MDIA
Details
Headquarters: New York, New York
CEO: Albert Rodriguez
Employees: 330
Organization: PUB
Release Versions
English

Contacts

Sigma Audio Networks
For syndication opportunities: bnavas@sigma.audio
For sales: jcorelli@sigma.audio

MediaCo
Media Contact: press@mediacoholding.com

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