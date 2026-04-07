ZBiotics Expands into Hospitality Through Strategic F&B Partnerships

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ZBiotics®, the maker of the world’s first genetically engineered probiotics, has expanded into the hospitality industry through a series of strategic restaurant and bar partnerships. As part of these partnerships, the brand’s flagship product, Pre-Alcohol, will be included in beverage programs across key U.S. markets, positioning Pre-Alcohol as the pre-drinking ritual.

"Hospitality is a strong fit for Pre-Alcohol because it gives operators a way to offer something new at the start of the guest experience," said Zack Abbott, Ph.D., co-founder and CEO of ZBiotics. Share

ZBiotics Pre-Alcohol is a genetically engineered probiotic taken before alcohol consumption that helps break down acetaldehyde, an unwanted byproduct of alcohol linked to rough mornings after drinking.

"Hospitality is a strong fit for Pre-Alcohol because it gives operators a way to offer something new at the start of the guest experience," said Zack Abbott, Ph.D., co-founder and CEO of ZBiotics. "We're seeing growing interest from consumers who want to enjoy a night out while also being mindful of how they feel the next day. Pre-Alcohol fits naturally into that occasion."

Current hospitality partners include The Alston in Chicago; Boia De in Miami; COTE Korean Steakhouse in New York City, Miami, and Las Vegas; Hestia in Austin; Miller & Lux and The Morris in San Francisco; Pasjoli in Los Angeles; and Stoa Wine Bar in Los Angeles.

“We’re always looking for ways to meet the moment and enhance the guest experience in a thoughtful way," said Sondre Kasin, Director of Bars, Gracious Hospitality Management. “Having ZBiotics Pre-Alcohol on the menu gives guests a more intentional way to start their evening, and we’ve seen genuine curiosity around it. It’s not something that we’ve seen in hospitality before and sales are a clear signal that it aligns with how people want to go out today.”

About ZBiotics®

ZBiotics is the world's first maker of genetically engineered probiotics, purpose-built to improve our health, starting with helping our bodies handle the unique and newly arising biological challenges of modern living. Developed by CEO and co-founder Zack Abbott, Ph.D., the company's flagship product breaks down acetaldehyde, an unwanted byproduct of alcohol associated with the day-after effects of drinking. ZBiotics makes products for consumers who want to live healthier lives and take a more active role in their well-being. A bioengineering company, ZBiotics employs the power of engineered probiotics to bring new functionality to the human body or to augment existing functions. It's a new kind of genetic engineering: transparent, responsible, and built directly for consumers. Find out more at ZBiotics.com or follow ZBiotics on Instagram, X, Linkedin, or YouTube.