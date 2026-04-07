Bay Cities and Formless Beauty Partner to Deliver Retail-Ready Packaging and Displays for Sprouts Farmers Market Launch

PICO RIVERA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Bay Cities, a leading designer and manufacturer of retail packaging and in-store displays, today announced a strategic partnership with Formless Beauty, the eco-conscious cosmetics brand founded by Jenny McCarthy, to support the brand's successful launch into Sprouts Farmers Market. Bay Cities provided full-service packaging and display solutions, from structural design and engineering to production, packout, and distribution, helping Formless Beauty show up powerfully on shelves from day one.

Bay Cities provided full-service packaging and display solutions, from structural design and engineering to production, packout, and distribution, helping Formless Beauty show up powerfully on shelves from day one. Share

As an approved Sprouts supplier with direct involvement in developing the retailer's PDQ display guidelines, Bay Cities was uniquely positioned to ensure Formless Beauty's in-store debut met both compliance standards and shopper expectations. The team engineered custom displays capable of withstanding high levels of shopper interaction without degradation, which is a critical consideration for a beauty category where customers routinely handle and test products.

"Emerging brands face real challenges when they're entering retail for the first time," said Sahar Mehrabzadeh, Chief Revenue Officer of Bay Cities. "Meeting strict retailer requirements, protecting product integrity, and creating a display that stops shoppers in their tracks aren't easy problems to solve alone. Our partnership bridges that gap by providing end-to-end expertise, ensuring displays are compliant, durable, and visually impactful from day one.”

Among the project's key milestones, Bay Cities redesigned display inserts to ensure stability for eyeliners and brushes while maintaining the brand's clean aesthetic. Structural mockups were developed and tested prior to production, and the team managed the full national rollout into Sprouts locations across the country, with additional locations planned.

"Formless Beauty was built on the belief that you shouldn't have to choose between products that perform and products that are good for you and the planet," said Jenny McCarthy Wahlberg, founder and CEO of Formless Beauty. "Bringing that vision to life on shelves at Sprouts required a partner who understood both the brand and the business, and Bay Cities delivered on every level. From the displays to the details, they made sure Formless Beauty showed up exactly the way we envisioned."

The partnership also reflects both companies' shared commitment to sustainability. Bay Cities' corrugate materials are SFI™ and FSC™ certified, made from 99% post-consumer waste, and 100% recyclable, aligning with Formless Beauty's environmentally friendly brand values without compromising on display performance.

"For growing brands, retail success requires more than a strong product," Mehrabzadeh added. "You need the right design, the right execution, and a partner who understands how retail actually works. That's what we bring to every brand we work with."

About Bay Cities

Bay Cities, a leading provider of innovative retail packaging, in-store displays, and fulfillment solutions, delivers vertically integrated, sustainable solutions for retail, industrial, and e-commerce applications. Headquartered in Los Angeles with nationwide reach, we deliver end-to-end services, from design and structural engineering to manufacturing, fulfillment, and distribution. Our deep retail expertise ensures compliance with in-store guidelines while maximizing on-shelf impact. As a 100% employee-owned company, we take pride in delivering results that exceed expectations. Our materials are SFI™- and FSC™-certified, 100% recyclable, and made from 99% post-consumer waste with lower GHG emissions than industry peers. Learn more by visiting www.bay-cities.com.