kWh Analytics Launches Data Sharing Program to Reward Hail-Ready Solar Projects with Lower Insurance Costs

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--kWh Analytics, a leader in underwriting the energy transition through its licensed insurance subsidiary, Solar Energy Insurance Services, today announced a data-sharing pilot program to reward renewable energy assets for extreme weather mitigation efforts. kWh Analytics is expanding its risk modeling capabilities by leveraging data from solar projects that employ advanced resilience measures beyond the information typically captured in standard insurance submissions.

“By incorporating real-world data, including stow performance from Nextpower, we can tie insurance structures more closely to demonstrated resiliency.” Share

The initial focus of the pilot is on improving how project-level resilience data is captured and relayed to insurance carriers. Advances in tracker technology, including 70+ degree stowing capabilities, automated stow procedures, and the growing availability of historical stow performance data, create new opportunities to give insurers clearer visibility into how assets are designed and operated ahead of severe weather events.

Modeling these resilient configurations yields substantial reductions in portfolio-level average annual losses and insurance premiums compared to baseline assumptions and stow protocols. Projects that incorporate additional risk mitigation measures, including thicker, heat-tempered module glass, reduce loss profiles further.

For solar developer owners enrolled in the collaborative telematics program, tracking systems leader Nextpower will share real-time and historical hail stow performance data, enabling a more dynamic and evidence-based view of project risk. By integrating this operational data into its proprietary risk modeling platform, kWh Analytics can better evaluate how system design and operational readiness affect expected losses. This approach mirrors the use of telematics in the auto insurance industry, where driving behavior data is shared with carriers to better align premiums with actual risk.

“Extreme weather continues to be a significant driver of loss for utility-scale solar, and the industry is rapidly advancing how those risks are managed,” said Jason Kaminsky, CEO of kWh Analytics. “By incorporating real-world data, including stow performance from Nextpower tracking systems, we can tie insurance structures more closely to demonstrated resiliency, encouraging investments that protect assets and strengthen the long-term bankability of solar projects.”

“We’re excited to partner with kWh Analytics on this ground-breaking program that will bring greater transparency and precision to how solar asset risk is evaluated,” said Jyoti Jain, head of software product management at Nextpower. “By allowing customers to share verified stow performance data from our NX Horizon® trackers with Hail Pro™ technology, we’re enabling a shift from modeled assumptions to real-world evidence. This level of insight allows insurers to reward projects that are truly engineered and operated for long-term resilience.”

In the kWh Analytics Solar Risk Assessment 2024, Longroad Energy and Nextpower published a case study showing that proactive stowing at 75 degrees would have reduced the damage probability of an actual 2022 event by 87%, compared to stowing at 60 degrees.

The new framework recognizes the growing role of advanced solar tracker systems and site design strategies in strengthening projects against severe weather risks, including high winds, hail, and flooding. As extreme weather events become more frequent across the U.S., this approach is designed to better align insurance pricing with the engineering, technology, and operational choices that materially reduce loss potential and enhance long-term asset durability.

kWh Analytics expects additional technologies and operational practices to qualify for premium differentiation over time as data quality, verification, and modeling continue to advance. The company plans to expand this framework through continued collaboration with industry leaders. As kWh Analytics facilitates the communication of real-time resilience information to the insurance industry, it often sees other insurance companies follow suit.

About kWh Analytics

Solar Energy Insurance Services, Inc., a kWh Analytics company, a leader in insuring the energy transition, underwrites property insurance and revenue firming products for renewable energy assets. Our proprietary database of 300,000+ zero-carbon projects and $150B in loss data supports advanced modeling, insights, and precise risk assessment for renewable energy, mixed energy, and low-carbon projects. This data-driven approach incorporates resiliency measures in risk evaluation, promoting sustainable practices in the energy sector.

Our tailored solutions further our mission to underwrite the Energy Transition. Trusted by 15 global reinsurers and recognized by Insurance ERM Climate and Sustainability Awards as Sustainable Insurer of the Year, kWh Analytics continues to pioneer in the renewable energy insurance sector.

Learn more at https://www.kwhanalytics.com/, or LinkedIn.

About Nextpower (formerly Nextracker)

Nextpower™ (Nasdaq: NXT) designs, engineers, and delivers an advanced energy technology platform for solar power plants, innovating across structural, electrical, and digital domains. Our integrated solutions are designed to streamline project execution, increase energy yield and long-term reliability, and enhance customer ROI. Building on over a decade of technology and market leadership, the company delivers intelligent power generation systems and services to meet rapidly expanding global electricity demand. Nextpower partners with the world’s leading energy companies to power what’s next. Learn more at www.nextpower.com.